Indian Energy Exchange Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
262.96
236.58
212.57
207.3
193.55
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
262.96
236.58
212.57
207.3
193.55
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
65.74
59.49
53.11
51.2
35.3
Total Income
328.7
296.07
265.68
258.51
228.85
Total Expenditure
43.72
33.23
39.06
30.88
33.6
PBIDT
284.99
262.84
226.61
227.62
195.25
Interest
1.33
1.43
1.4
1.39
1.06
PBDT
283.65
261.41
225.21
226.23
194.19
Depreciation
10.57
10.41
10.07
9.83
8.76
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
64.31
56.99
49.77
52.1
44.14
Deferred Tax
4.01
5.51
3.08
-1.26
0.96
Reported Profit After Tax
204.76
188.49
162.29
165.55
140.33
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
204.76
188.49
162.29
165.55
140.33
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
204.76
188.49
162.29
165.55
140.33
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.3
2.12
1.83
1.86
1.57
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
89.09
89.09
89.09
89.09
89.78
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
108.37
111.09
106.6
109.8
100.87
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
77.86
79.67
76.34
79.86
72.5
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GIC Re, GSK Pharma, Godfrey Philips, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Medi Assist, Matrimony.com, Welspun Corp, etc.Read More
The Day-Ahead Market (DAM) volume grew to 5,056 MU in July 2024, against 3,976 MU in July 2023, representing a 27% increase y-o-y.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.