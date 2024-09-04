Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
35.6
23.61
1.2
Op profit growth
45.09
23.97
-0.32
EBIT growth
46.71
19.94
-2.27
Net profit growth
50.05
17.28
6.47
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
84.36
78.85
78.62
79.82
EBIT margin
92.75
85.73
88.35
91.49
Net profit margin
71.74
64.83
68.33
64.95
RoCE
59.71
52.97
55.13
RoNW
12.57
11.27
11.58
RoA
11.54
10.01
10.66
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
3.44
6.88
5.89
5.47
Dividend per share
2.5
4
2.5
0
Cash EPS
3.25
6.35
5.37
5.12
Book value per share
7.85
17.62
13
12.26
Valuation ratios
P/E
65.24
16.12
7.23
10.01
P/CEPS
68.86
17.47
7.92
10.7
P/B
28.59
6.29
3.27
4.46
EV/EBIDTA
47.83
34.18
15.74
20.24
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
29.06
36.33
51.38
0
Tax payout
-24.28
-24.04
-22.11
-28.78
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
38.34
1.94
32.7
Inventory days
0
0
0
Creditor days
-2,177.57
-667.47
-702.44
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-202.43
-132.61
-145.11
-316.64
Net debt / equity
-0.31
-0.17
-0.03
-0.18
Net debt / op. profit
-0.61
-0.36
-0.06
-0.33
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-9.68
-13.96
-12.92
-9.77
Other costs
-5.94
-7.18
-8.45
-10.39
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GIC Re, GSK Pharma, Godfrey Philips, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Medi Assist, Matrimony.com, Welspun Corp, etc.Read More
The Day-Ahead Market (DAM) volume grew to 5,056 MU in July 2024, against 3,976 MU in July 2023, representing a 27% increase y-o-y.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.