Indian Energy Exchange Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

172.1
(-0.88%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:09:59 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

425.54

317.11

257.03

0

yoy growth (%)

34.19

23.37

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-37.18

-38.97

-32.52

0

As % of sales

8.73

12.29

12.65

0

Other costs

-22.79

-18.7

-20.03

0

As % of sales (Other Cost)

5.35

5.89

7.79

0

Operating profit

365.57

259.43

204.47

0

OPM

85.9

81.81

79.55

0

Depreciation

-16.32

-15.85

-15.24

0

Interest expense

-1.97

-2.05

-1.56

0

Other income

52.32

40.27

40.12

0

Profit before tax

399.6

281.79

227.78

0

Taxes

-97.09

-68.3

-49.87

0

Tax rate

-24.29

-24.23

-21.89

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

302.51

213.48

177.91

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

302.51

213.48

177.91

0

yoy growth (%)

41.69

19.99

0

0

NPM

71.08

67.32

69.21

0

