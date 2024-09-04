Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
425.54
317.11
257.03
0
yoy growth (%)
34.19
23.37
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-37.18
-38.97
-32.52
0
As % of sales
8.73
12.29
12.65
0
Other costs
-22.79
-18.7
-20.03
0
As % of sales (Other Cost)
5.35
5.89
7.79
0
Operating profit
365.57
259.43
204.47
0
OPM
85.9
81.81
79.55
0
Depreciation
-16.32
-15.85
-15.24
0
Interest expense
-1.97
-2.05
-1.56
0
Other income
52.32
40.27
40.12
0
Profit before tax
399.6
281.79
227.78
0
Taxes
-97.09
-68.3
-49.87
0
Tax rate
-24.29
-24.23
-21.89
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
302.51
213.48
177.91
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
302.51
213.48
177.91
0
yoy growth (%)
41.69
19.99
0
0
NPM
71.08
67.32
69.21
0
