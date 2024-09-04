iifl-logo-icon 1
Indian Energy Exchange Ltd Balance Sheet

168.19
(-2.80%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:54 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

103.43

103.41

102.67

40.14

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

844.76

681.06

599.3

491.26

Net Worth

948.19

784.47

701.97

531.4

Minority Interest

Debt

10.36

14.1

10.01

11.73

Deferred Tax Liability Net

36.42

27.97

24.92

29.21

Total Liabilities

994.97

826.54

736.9

572.34

Fixed Assets

103.68

113.99

114.75

121.4

Intangible Assets

Investments

1,309.82

1,204.35

1,246.67

710.04

Deferred Tax Asset Net

5.7

5.95

2.67

2.23

Networking Capital

-609.44

-562.26

-859.83

-338.7

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

86.27

7.03

87.37

3.2

Debtor Days

74.93

3.68

Other Current Assets

64.17

48.88

13.32

15.19

Sundry Creditors

-562.68

-405.47

-635.88

-166.73

Creditor Days

545.4

191.9

Other Current Liabilities

-197.2

-212.7

-324.64

-190.36

Cash

185.21

64.49

232.64

77.37

Total Assets

994.97

826.52

736.9

572.34

QUICKLINKS FOR Indian Energy Exchange Ltd

