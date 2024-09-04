Indian Energy Exchange Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
103.43
103.41
102.67
40.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
844.76
681.06
599.3
491.26
Net Worth
948.19
784.47
701.97
531.4
Minority Interest
Debt
10.36
14.1
10.01
11.73
Deferred Tax Liability Net
36.42
27.97
24.92
29.21
Total Liabilities
994.97
826.54
736.9
572.34
Fixed Assets
103.68
113.99
114.75
121.4
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,309.82
1,204.35
1,246.67
710.04
Deferred Tax Asset Net
5.7
5.95
2.67
2.23
Networking Capital
-609.44
-562.26
-859.83
-338.7
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
86.27
7.03
87.37
3.2
Debtor Days
74.93
3.68
Other Current Assets
64.17
48.88
13.32
15.19
Sundry Creditors
-562.68
-405.47
-635.88
-166.73
Creditor Days
545.4
191.9
Other Current Liabilities
-197.2
-212.7
-324.64
-190.36
Cash
185.21
64.49
232.64
77.37
Total Assets
994.97
826.52
736.9
572.34
