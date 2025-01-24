iifl-logo-icon 1
Top Stocks for Today - 24th January 2025

24 Jan 2025 , 07:50 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Indus Towers: The company’s third-quarter consolidated net profit (PAT) increased to ₹4,003.2 Crore, about 160% higher than ₹1,540.5 Crore in the same period last year. The performance was bolstered by considerable delayed collections from a big customer, leading to a ₹3,024 Crore write-back of doubtful receivables. 

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: The pharma company has announced a 2.5% y-o-y increase in Q3 net profit at ₹1,413.30 Crore as compared to ₹1,379 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter. 

Mankind Pharma: The pharma business stated that the company has logged a 16.20% y-o-y decline in its December quarter net profit at ₹380.20 Crore against ₹453.80 Crore in Q3FY24. The company’s revenue from operations climbed by 24% y-o-y to ₹3,230 Crore as compared to ₹2,607 Crore in the previous comparable period. The company said that its EBITDA surged by 36.80% to ₹830 Crore in the third quarter of FY25 against ₹606.50 Crore in Q3FY24. 

Indian Energy Exchange: In the third quarter of 2024, the company’s net profit increased by 17% year on year to ₹107.3 Crore, up from ₹91.8 Crore in the previous year. The company’s revenue from operations climbed by 14.5% to ₹132 Crore from ₹115.3 Crore in the previous fiscal year. 

Greaves Cotton: The engineering company’s net profit increased by 64% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹20.8 Crore from ₹12.7 Crore in the same time previous year, indicating significant success for the quarter ended December 2024. Revenue for the quarter increased by 12.8% YoY to ₹750.6 Crore, up from ₹665.4 Crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

