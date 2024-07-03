SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹280.8
Prev. Close₹278.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹15,556.42
Day's High₹285.5
Day's Low₹266
52 Week's High₹319.5
52 Week's Low₹112.05
Book Value₹59.76
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6,243.29
P/E38.16
EPS7.3
Divi. Yield0.72
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
46.4
46.33
46.3
46.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,267.7
999.22
883.45
854.71
Net Worth
1,314.1
1,045.55
929.75
900.95
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,177.59
1,329.06
1,821.11
1,792.1
yoy growth (%)
-11.39
-27.01
1.61
9.65
Raw materials
-842.74
-941.37
-1,249.15
-1,209.86
As % of sales
71.56
70.82
68.59
67.51
Employee costs
-130.83
-127.09
-158.04
-167.29
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
31.93
52.92
191.96
247.42
Depreciation
-42.43
-48.41
-52.17
-52.35
Tax paid
-12.19
-8.11
-49.16
-92.97
Working capital
-247.67
-28.74
172.92
-48.49
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-11.39
-27.01
1.61
9.65
Op profit growth
-53.84
-57.51
-10.63
4.87
EBIT growth
-42.11
-70.09
-21.12
0.51
Net profit growth
161.38
-92.97
-27.19
12.17
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,633.19
2,699.45
1,709.7
1,500.4
1,910.96
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,633.19
2,699.45
1,709.7
1,500.4
1,910.96
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
64.76
67.14
22.35
8.33
30.92
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,216.9
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,139.7
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,299.7
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.45
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Karan Thapar
Vice Chairman
Nagesh Basavanhalli
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sree Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Atindra Basu
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Firdose vandrevala
Managing Director
Arup Basu
Independent Director
Ravi Kirpalani
Independent Director
V Raja
Independent Director
M S Unnikrishnan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Greaves Cotton Ltd
Summary
Greaves Cotton Limited was formerly incorporated as Greaves Limited on March 29, 1922. The Company name was changed to Greaves Cotton Limited on November 28, 2003. Company is a diversified multi-product and multi-location engineering conglomerate in providing Fuel Agnostic Powertrain Solutions, E-Mobility, Aftermarket & Retail Solutions and Auxiliary Power. The Companys retailingnetwork comprised approximately 10,000 retailers and over 130 distributors. It operates across various sectors, including Automotive, Non-Automotive, Aftermarket, Retail, Electric Mobility, Technology, and Finance.Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacturing of engines, engine applications and trading of power tillers, spares related to engines, electric vehicles and infrastructure equipment etc. Apart from this, it has manufacturing facilities in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, which are supported by comprehensive R&D and testing capabilities. The company promoted the first ever Indo-Russian joint venture in the private sector, namely Rajasthan Polymers and Resins, to manufacture 20,000 TPA of ABS/HIPS resins during the year 1991. During the year 1992-93, Greaves Semi-conductor, a subsidiary, was amalgamated with the company. Also, they acquired two units of Enfield India to enhance the companys core strengths in engine manufacture and marketing.During the year 1995-96, the company signed a joint venture agreement with SAME SpA, Italy for the manufacture of Diesel Engines. During the year 1997-98,
The Greaves Cotton Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹268.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Greaves Cotton Ltd is ₹6243.29 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Greaves Cotton Ltd is 38.16 and 4.82 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Greaves Cotton Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Greaves Cotton Ltd is ₹112.05 and ₹319.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Greaves Cotton Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.49%, 3 Years at 21.37%, 1 Year at 72.10%, 6 Month at 87.96%, 3 Month at 57.79% and 1 Month at 47.47%.
