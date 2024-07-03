iifl-logo-icon 1
Greaves Cotton Ltd Share Price

268.55
(-3.59%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:49:55 PM

  • Open280.8
  • Day's High285.5
  • 52 Wk High319.5
  • Prev. Close278.55
  • Day's Low266
  • 52 Wk Low 112.05
  • Turnover (lac)15,556.42
  • P/E38.16
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value59.76
  • EPS7.3
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6,243.29
  • Div. Yield0.72
No Records Found

Greaves Cotton Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

280.8

Prev. Close

278.55

Turnover(Lac.)

15,556.42

Day's High

285.5

Day's Low

266

52 Week's High

319.5

52 Week's Low

112.05

Book Value

59.76

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6,243.29

P/E

38.16

EPS

7.3

Divi. Yield

0.72

Greaves Cotton Ltd Corporate Action

3 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Jul, 2024

arrow

1 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

3 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

8 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

arrow

Greaves Cotton Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top Stocks for Today - 12th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 12th December 2024

12 Dec 2024|09:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Grasim Industries, Shriram Finance, etc.

Greaves Electric Mobility Moves Forward with IPO Plans to Boost Growth

Greaves Electric Mobility Moves Forward with IPO Plans to Boost Growth

1 Dec 2024|06:49 PM

Post the final consultation with lead managers, details like IPO size and pricing will be out.

Greaves Cotton inks pact with Acko for EV ownership

Greaves Cotton inks pact with Acko for EV ownership

11 Jul 2024|11:07 AM

The collaboration between EVfin and ACKO aims to reduce the financial burden on EV owners in the event of an accident or hospitalisation.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Greaves Cotton Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:12 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.88%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.88%

Non-Promoter- 4.87%

Institutions: 4.87%

Non-Institutions: 39.24%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Greaves Cotton Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

46.4

46.33

46.3

46.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,267.7

999.22

883.45

854.71

Net Worth

1,314.1

1,045.55

929.75

900.95

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,177.59

1,329.06

1,821.11

1,792.1

yoy growth (%)

-11.39

-27.01

1.61

9.65

Raw materials

-842.74

-941.37

-1,249.15

-1,209.86

As % of sales

71.56

70.82

68.59

67.51

Employee costs

-130.83

-127.09

-158.04

-167.29

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

31.93

52.92

191.96

247.42

Depreciation

-42.43

-48.41

-52.17

-52.35

Tax paid

-12.19

-8.11

-49.16

-92.97

Working capital

-247.67

-28.74

172.92

-48.49

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-11.39

-27.01

1.61

9.65

Op profit growth

-53.84

-57.51

-10.63

4.87

EBIT growth

-42.11

-70.09

-21.12

0.51

Net profit growth

161.38

-92.97

-27.19

12.17

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,633.19

2,699.45

1,709.7

1,500.4

1,910.96

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,633.19

2,699.45

1,709.7

1,500.4

1,910.96

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

64.76

67.14

22.35

8.33

30.92

Greaves Cotton Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,216.9

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,139.7

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,299.7

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.45

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Greaves Cotton Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Karan Thapar

Vice Chairman

Nagesh Basavanhalli

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sree Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Atindra Basu

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Firdose vandrevala

Managing Director

Arup Basu

Independent Director

Ravi Kirpalani

Independent Director

V Raja

Independent Director

M S Unnikrishnan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Greaves Cotton Ltd

Summary

Greaves Cotton Limited was formerly incorporated as Greaves Limited on March 29, 1922. The Company name was changed to Greaves Cotton Limited on November 28, 2003. Company is a diversified multi-product and multi-location engineering conglomerate in providing Fuel Agnostic Powertrain Solutions, E-Mobility, Aftermarket & Retail Solutions and Auxiliary Power. The Companys retailingnetwork comprised approximately 10,000 retailers and over 130 distributors. It operates across various sectors, including Automotive, Non-Automotive, Aftermarket, Retail, Electric Mobility, Technology, and Finance.Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacturing of engines, engine applications and trading of power tillers, spares related to engines, electric vehicles and infrastructure equipment etc. Apart from this, it has manufacturing facilities in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, which are supported by comprehensive R&D and testing capabilities. The company promoted the first ever Indo-Russian joint venture in the private sector, namely Rajasthan Polymers and Resins, to manufacture 20,000 TPA of ABS/HIPS resins during the year 1991. During the year 1992-93, Greaves Semi-conductor, a subsidiary, was amalgamated with the company. Also, they acquired two units of Enfield India to enhance the companys core strengths in engine manufacture and marketing.During the year 1995-96, the company signed a joint venture agreement with SAME SpA, Italy for the manufacture of Diesel Engines. During the year 1997-98,
Company FAQs

What is the Greaves Cotton Ltd share price today?

The Greaves Cotton Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹268.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Greaves Cotton Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Greaves Cotton Ltd is ₹6243.29 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Greaves Cotton Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Greaves Cotton Ltd is 38.16 and 4.82 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Greaves Cotton Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Greaves Cotton Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Greaves Cotton Ltd is ₹112.05 and ₹319.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Greaves Cotton Ltd?

Greaves Cotton Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.49%, 3 Years at 21.37%, 1 Year at 72.10%, 6 Month at 87.96%, 3 Month at 57.79% and 1 Month at 47.47%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Greaves Cotton Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Greaves Cotton Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.88 %
Institutions - 4.87 %
Public - 39.24 %

