Summary

Greaves Cotton Limited was formerly incorporated as Greaves Limited on March 29, 1922. The Company name was changed to Greaves Cotton Limited on November 28, 2003. Company is a diversified multi-product and multi-location engineering conglomerate in providing Fuel Agnostic Powertrain Solutions, E-Mobility, Aftermarket & Retail Solutions and Auxiliary Power. The Companys retailingnetwork comprised approximately 10,000 retailers and over 130 distributors. It operates across various sectors, including Automotive, Non-Automotive, Aftermarket, Retail, Electric Mobility, Technology, and Finance.Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacturing of engines, engine applications and trading of power tillers, spares related to engines, electric vehicles and infrastructure equipment etc. Apart from this, it has manufacturing facilities in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, which are supported by comprehensive R&D and testing capabilities. The company promoted the first ever Indo-Russian joint venture in the private sector, namely Rajasthan Polymers and Resins, to manufacture 20,000 TPA of ABS/HIPS resins during the year 1991. During the year 1992-93, Greaves Semi-conductor, a subsidiary, was amalgamated with the company. Also, they acquired two units of Enfield India to enhance the companys core strengths in engine manufacture and marketing.During the year 1995-96, the company signed a joint venture agreement with SAME SpA, Italy for the manufacture of Diesel Engines. During the year 1997-98,

