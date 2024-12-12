Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
13.94
-21.48
6.63
9.64
Op profit growth
-65.87
-62.07
-17.7
4.9
EBIT growth
-133.26
-83.7
-31.85
0.61
Net profit growth
87.96
-114.53
-36.11
11.91
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
1.59
5.31
10.99
14.24
EBIT margin
-0.53
1.83
8.86
13.86
Net profit margin
-2.06
-1.25
6.75
11.28
RoCE
-1
3.31
18.29
25.32
RoNW
-1.15
-0.59
3.66
5.34
RoA
-0.96
-0.56
3.48
5.15
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-1.52
-0.81
5.5
8.28
Dividend per share
0.2
0.2
0
5.5
Cash EPS
-4.06
-3.42
2.95
6.13
Book value per share
32.36
33.84
34.54
39.51
Valuation ratios
P/E
-125.59
-157.77
12.66
13.75
P/CEPS
-47
-37.3
23.6
18.57
P/B
5.89
3.77
2.01
2.88
EV/EBIDTA
92.36
30.61
6.29
9.13
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
79.94
Tax payout
109.98
-24.14
-25.39
-37.53
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
42.19
56.43
48.48
53.24
Inventory days
39.28
44.9
29.01
24.32
Creditor days
-89.77
-86.05
-62.81
-59.58
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
1.71
-3.98
-33.4
-306.8
Net debt / equity
0.2
-0.33
-0.2
-0.03
Net debt / op. profit
5.77
-3.26
-0.76
-0.13
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-73.63
-71.97
-68.94
-67.51
Employee costs
-9.92
-9.45
-9.03
-9.33
Other costs
-14.84
-13.25
-11.02
-8.9
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Grasim Industries, Shriram Finance, etc.Read More
Post the final consultation with lead managers, details like IPO size and pricing will be out.Read More
The collaboration between EVfin and ACKO aims to reduce the financial burden on EV owners in the event of an accident or hospitalisation.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.