|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,177.59
1,329.06
1,821.11
1,792.1
yoy growth (%)
-11.39
-27.01
1.61
9.65
Raw materials
-842.74
-941.37
-1,249.15
-1,209.86
As % of sales
71.56
70.82
68.59
67.51
Employee costs
-130.83
-127.09
-158.04
-167.29
As % of sales
11.1
9.56
8.67
9.33
Other costs
-159.28
-163.67
-185.79
-159.66
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.52
12.31
10.2
8.9
Operating profit
44.73
96.92
228.13
255.29
OPM
3.79
7.29
12.52
14.24
Depreciation
-42.43
-48.41
-52.17
-52.35
Interest expense
-1.96
-5.63
-3.84
-0.81
Other income
31.59
10.04
19.84
45.29
Profit before tax
31.93
52.92
191.96
247.42
Taxes
-12.19
-8.11
-49.16
-92.97
Tax rate
-38.16
-15.32
-25.6
-37.57
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
19.74
44.81
142.8
154.45
Exceptional items
7.33
-34.46
4.71
48.17
Net profit
27.08
10.36
147.51
202.62
yoy growth (%)
161.38
-92.97
-27.19
12.17
NPM
2.29
0.77
8.1
11.3
