Greaves Cotton Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
46.4
46.33
46.3
46.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,267.7
999.22
883.45
854.71
Net Worth
1,314.1
1,045.55
929.75
900.95
Minority Interest
Debt
18.96
17.3
20.47
11.45
Deferred Tax Liability Net
7.63
9.34
10.14
9.48
Total Liabilities
1,340.69
1,072.19
960.36
921.88
Fixed Assets
280.71
284.11
308.58
341.1
Intangible Assets
Investments
488.27
210.45
176.78
176.59
Deferred Tax Asset Net
28.15
29.05
30.67
27.97
Networking Capital
327.22
509.22
366.29
100.41
Inventories
138.03
153.98
139.7
154.83
Inventory Days
43.3
42.52
Sundry Debtors
201.08
159.92
177.72
202.99
Debtor Days
55.08
55.74
Other Current Assets
414.65
638.32
479.86
159.1
Sundry Creditors
-277.38
-332.32
-327.06
-322.36
Creditor Days
101.37
88.52
Other Current Liabilities
-149.16
-110.68
-103.93
-94.14
Cash
216.34
39.36
78.04
275.81
Total Assets
1,340.69
1,072.19
960.36
921.88
