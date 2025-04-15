Greaves Cotton Appoints Parag Satpute as New MD and CEO

Greaves Cotton Ltd. has appointed Parag Satpute as its new Managing Director (MD) and Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective from April 14, 2025. Satpute replaces Arup Basu, who is resigning from the position of MD, with his employment contract ending on May 9, 2025.

As the new MD and CEO, Satpute will be responsible for overseeing the operations and strategies of Greaves Engineering, Greaves Retail, Greaves Technologies, and Excel Controlinkage Pvt Ltd.

Parag Satpute brings nearly 30 years of experience in the mobility and manufacturing sectors. He previously served as the President of Fleet Business at Bridgestone Mobility Solutions and was the Managing Director of Bridgestone India.

Satpute’s focus will be on strengthening and expanding the various business segments under Greaves Cotton, with an emphasis on driving growth across these areas. Prior to joining Bridgestone, he spent 20 years at Sandvik, a global high-tech engineering group, where he gained substantial expertise in engineering and manufacturing.