Top Stocks for Today - 12th December 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Vedanta: Anil Agarwal’s company has stated that it will host a board meeting on Monday, December 16 to propose a fourth interim dividend. The board meeting was planned to take place in October, but it was cancelled owing to unforeseen circumstances.

Grasim Industries: On Wednesday, Aditya Birla Group’s flagship firm approved a Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) offering to raise ₹2,000 crore through a private placement.

Shriram Finance: The company sold its 84.44% ownership in Shriram Housing Finance Limited (SHFL) to Mango Crest Investment Ltd, a Warburg Pincus affiliate, for ₹3,929 crore. The deal, which has gained all required regulatory and stakeholder clearances, represents a significant milestone for the organization.

Reliance Power: Anil Ambani’s firm announced that its subsidiary, Reliance NU Suntech Private Ltd (Reliance NU Suntech), secured a 930 MW solar energy project with a battery energy storage system (BESS) in an e-reverse auction held by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) on December 9, 2024. According to the tender criteria, Reliance NU Suntech must additionally install a solar-powered storage capacity of at least 465 MW/1,860 MWh. SECI has not yet issued the letter of award (LoA).

Greaves Cotton: The business concluded its board meeting on Wednesday, December 11, by finalising the Offer for Sale (OFS) component for its Electric Vehicle unit’s Initial Public Offering (IPO). On Wednesday, the board approved the OFS for certain equity shares of Greaves Electric Mobility Ltd. (GEML). However, the corporation has not disclosed the number of shares it intends to sell through the OFS.

