Board Meeting 1 Dec 2024 1 Dec 2024

Please find attached the intimation in relation to proposed Initial Public Offering by a material subsidiary of the Company, Greaves Electric Mobility Limited (GEML).

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results GREAVES COTTON LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/10/2024) Please find attached financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 25 Jul 2024

GREAVES COTTON LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Please find enclosed unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. Please find attached outcome of the Board meeting held on 08th August, 2024 Subscribe to the shares offered through right issue in Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited, material subsidiary, and in Greaves Finance Limited, wholly owned subsidiary. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)

Board Meeting 8 May 2024 29 Apr 2024

Audited Results & Final Dividend Recommendation of dividend of Rs. 2/- per share (100%) on the face value of Rs.2/- each for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. Change in Directorate General Announcement (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.05.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 24 Jan 2024