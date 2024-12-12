iifl-logo-icon 1
Greaves Cotton Ltd Board Meeting

239
(-1.20%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Greaves Cotton CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting1 Dec 20241 Dec 2024
Please find attached the intimation in relation to proposed Initial Public Offering by a material subsidiary of the Company, Greaves Electric Mobility Limited (GEML).
Board Meeting12 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results GREAVES COTTON LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/10/2024) Please find attached financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 202425 Jul 2024
GREAVES COTTON LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Please find enclosed unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. Please find attached outcome of the Board meeting held on 08th August, 2024 Subscribe to the shares offered through right issue in Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited, material subsidiary, and in Greaves Finance Limited, wholly owned subsidiary. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)
Board Meeting8 May 202429 Apr 2024
Audited Results & Final Dividend Recommendation of dividend of Rs. 2/- per share (100%) on the face value of Rs.2/- each for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. Change in Directorate General Announcement (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.05.2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 202424 Jan 2024
GREAVES COTTON LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its Meeting held today i.e. on 08th February, 2024 has, inter alia, approved the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023, as reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee. Accordingly, please find enclosed the following for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023: The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 10:30 a.m. and concluded at 01:30 p.m. IST. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)

Greaves Cotton: Related News

Top Stocks for Today - 12th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 12th December 2024

12 Dec 2024|09:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Grasim Industries, Shriram Finance, etc.

Read More
Greaves Electric Mobility Moves Forward with IPO Plans to Boost Growth

Greaves Electric Mobility Moves Forward with IPO Plans to Boost Growth

1 Dec 2024|06:49 PM

Post the final consultation with lead managers, details like IPO size and pricing will be out.

Read More
Greaves Cotton inks pact with Acko for EV ownership

Greaves Cotton inks pact with Acko for EV ownership

11 Jul 2024|11:07 AM

The collaboration between EVfin and ACKO aims to reduce the financial burden on EV owners in the event of an accident or hospitalisation.

Read More
Read More

