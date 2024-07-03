Indian Energy Exchange Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
327.87
293.83
318.95
224.03
187.69
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
327.87
293.83
318.95
224.03
187.69
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
82.51
58.41
37.01
31.86
30.11
Total Income
410.38
352.23
355.96
255.9
217.8
Total Expenditure
55.58
50.59
50.23
50.85
38.02
PBIDT
354.8
301.64
305.73
205.05
179.78
Interest
2.12
1.73
1.52
1.57
1.06
PBDT
352.68
299.91
304.21
203.47
178.72
Depreciation
15.25
13.69
13.08
12.89
10.7
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
78.91
66.6
75.27
44.82
37.14
Deferred Tax
4.42
2.08
-4.37
1.19
0.79
Reported Profit After Tax
254.1
217.55
220.23
144.57
130.1
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
-0.67
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
254.1
217.55
220.9
144.57
130.1
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
254.1
217.55
220.9
144.57
130.1
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.86
2.43
2.47
4.85
4.36
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
100
250
0
Equity
89.09
89.78
89.77
29.85
29.82
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
108.21
102.65
95.85
91.52
95.78
PBDTM(%)
107.56
102.06
95.37
90.82
95.22
PATM(%)
77.5
74.03
69.04
64.53
69.31
