Top Stocks for Today - 4th March 2025

4 Mar 2025 , 07:16 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

ASK Automotive: The auto component maker announced that it has entered into a technical assistance and licensing pact with Kyushu Yanagawa Seiki Co Ltd (KYSK), Japan. The contract has been entered into for manufacturing of high-pressure die-cast alloy wheels for two-wheelers. As per the term of agreement, KYSK shall provide technical know-how. It shall also ensure that the company is producing high-quality alloy wheels meeting international benchmarks and standards.

IndiGrid Investment: The company stated that its wholly-owned arm has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited for an inter-state transmission project under tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) framework. 

Indian Energy Exchange: The company announced a 9% year-on-year increase in its electricity traded volume to 9,622 Million units (MU) in February 2025. The uplift was driven by robust demand across market segments. The Day-Ahead Market (DAM) and Real-Time Market (RTM) posted double-digit growth. The DAM segment recorded volumes of 5,369 Million units (MU), up by 14% on a year-on-year basis.

RBL Bank: The bank has restructured its leadership team. It announced the appointment of Narendra Agrawal as President & Head of Branch Banking and Retail. T.S. Pair has been appointed as Chief Operations Officer (COO). This has been done in an aim to strengthen retail banking franchise and streamline operations.

Intellect Design: The company’s Canadian arm Intellect Design Arena Inc, Canada, has completed transfer of its digital banking operations from Central 1 Credit Union. The transition shall be effective from March 3, 2025. It includes Central 1’s Forge, Member Direct, public website, and mobile applications.

