ASK Automotive Ltd Share Price

471.8
(-4.46%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:54:58 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open494.05
  • Day's High496.35
  • 52 Wk High508.95
  • Prev. Close493.8
  • Day's Low467.25
  • 52 Wk Low 240.1
  • Turnover (lac)900.93
  • P/E47.65
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value49.58
  • EPS10.36
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9,301.19
  • Div. Yield0.2
ASK Automotive Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

494.05

Prev. Close

493.8

Turnover(Lac.)

900.93

Day's High

496.35

Day's Low

467.25

52 Week's High

508.95

52 Week's Low

240.1

Book Value

49.58

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9,301.19

P/E

47.65

EPS

10.36

Divi. Yield

0.2

ASK Automotive Ltd Corporate Action

18 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 09 Aug, 2024

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

18 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 May, 2024

ASK Automotive Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

ASK Automotive promoter to pare 6% stake via OFS

ASK Automotive promoter to pare 6% stake via OFS

26 Sep 2024|11:42 AM

The floor price for the sale is ₹433 per share, with the base issue consisting of 5.50% equity, corresponding to 1.08 Crore shares.

Top 10 stocks for today - 26th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 26th September 2024

26 Sep 2024|08:26 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Uno Minda, Reliance Power, etc.

ASK Automotive Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:13 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 78.95%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 78.95%

Non-Promoter- 13.67%

Institutions: 13.66%

Non-Institutions: 7.38%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

ASK Automotive Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

39.43

39.43

40.18

40.69

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

826.21

651.39

625.56

609.26

Net Worth

865.64

690.82

665.74

649.95

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

2,994.55

2,555.17

2,013.08

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,994.55

2,555.17

2,013.08

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

26.9

11.11

11.18

ASK Automotive Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT ASK Automotive Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

KULDIP SINGH RATHEE

Non Executive Director

VIJAY RATHEE

Whole-time Director

PRASHANT RATHEE

Whole-time Director

AMAN RATHEE

Whole-time Director

Rajesh Katariya

Independent Director

Arun Duggal

Independent Director

K C Mishra

Independent Director

DEEPTI .

Independent Director

Yogesh Kapur

Independent Director

V K Pipersenia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rajani Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by ASK Automotive Ltd

Summary

ASK Automotive Ltd was incorporated on January 18, 1988 as a Private Limited Company with the name ASK Automotive Private Limitedgranted by the RoC. Upon the conversion of Company into a Public Limited , the name of Company was changed to ASK Automotive Limited through a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 6, 2023 issued by the RoC.Led by the Promoters, Kuldip Singh Rathee and Vijay Rathee, the Company has been supplying safety systems and critical engineering solutions with in-house designing, developing and manufacturing capabilities. Their offerings are powertrain agnostic, catering to electric vehicle (EV) as well as internal combustion engine (ICE) original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Company operate nearly 15 manufacturing facilities across five states in India and are are developing one new manufacturing facility in Rajasthan as well. In addition, the Joint Venture operates one manufacturing facility in Haryana.The Company commenced their operations in 1989 by manufacturing brake shoe products for two-wheelers (2Ws) and have since diversified the operations to include offerings such as: (i) advanced braking (AB) systems; (ii) aluminium light-weighting precision (ALP) solutions; (iii) wheel assembly to 2W OEMs; and (iv) safety control cables (SCC) products, that it supply in (i) the automotive sector for 2Ws, three wheelers (3Ws), passenger vehicles (PVs) and commercial vehicles (CVs), and (ii) the non-automotive sector for all-terrain vehicles (A
Company FAQs

What is the ASK Automotive Ltd share price today?

The ASK Automotive Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹471.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of ASK Automotive Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ASK Automotive Ltd is ₹9301.19 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of ASK Automotive Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of ASK Automotive Ltd is 47.65 and 10.17 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of ASK Automotive Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ASK Automotive Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ASK Automotive Ltd is ₹240.1 and ₹508.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of ASK Automotive Ltd?

ASK Automotive Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 71.04%, 6 Month at 25.60%, 3 Month at 18.40% and 1 Month at 9.27%.

What is the shareholding pattern of ASK Automotive Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of ASK Automotive Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 78.95 %
Institutions - 13.66 %
Public - 7.38 %

