SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹494.05
Prev. Close₹493.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹900.93
Day's High₹496.35
Day's Low₹467.25
52 Week's High₹508.95
52 Week's Low₹240.1
Book Value₹49.58
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9,301.19
P/E47.65
EPS10.36
Divi. Yield0.2
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
39.43
39.43
40.18
40.69
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
826.21
651.39
625.56
609.26
Net Worth
865.64
690.82
665.74
649.95
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
2,994.55
2,555.17
2,013.08
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,994.55
2,555.17
2,013.08
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
26.9
11.11
11.18
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
KULDIP SINGH RATHEE
Non Executive Director
VIJAY RATHEE
Whole-time Director
PRASHANT RATHEE
Whole-time Director
AMAN RATHEE
Whole-time Director
Rajesh Katariya
Independent Director
Arun Duggal
Independent Director
K C Mishra
Independent Director
DEEPTI .
Independent Director
Yogesh Kapur
Independent Director
V K Pipersenia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rajani Sharma
Reports by ASK Automotive Ltd
Summary
ASK Automotive Ltd was incorporated on January 18, 1988 as a Private Limited Company with the name ASK Automotive Private Limitedgranted by the RoC. Upon the conversion of Company into a Public Limited , the name of Company was changed to ASK Automotive Limited through a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 6, 2023 issued by the RoC.Led by the Promoters, Kuldip Singh Rathee and Vijay Rathee, the Company has been supplying safety systems and critical engineering solutions with in-house designing, developing and manufacturing capabilities. Their offerings are powertrain agnostic, catering to electric vehicle (EV) as well as internal combustion engine (ICE) original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Company operate nearly 15 manufacturing facilities across five states in India and are are developing one new manufacturing facility in Rajasthan as well. In addition, the Joint Venture operates one manufacturing facility in Haryana.The Company commenced their operations in 1989 by manufacturing brake shoe products for two-wheelers (2Ws) and have since diversified the operations to include offerings such as: (i) advanced braking (AB) systems; (ii) aluminium light-weighting precision (ALP) solutions; (iii) wheel assembly to 2W OEMs; and (iv) safety control cables (SCC) products, that it supply in (i) the automotive sector for 2Ws, three wheelers (3Ws), passenger vehicles (PVs) and commercial vehicles (CVs), and (ii) the non-automotive sector for all-terrain vehicles (A
Read More
The ASK Automotive Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹471.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ASK Automotive Ltd is ₹9301.19 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of ASK Automotive Ltd is 47.65 and 10.17 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ASK Automotive Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ASK Automotive Ltd is ₹240.1 and ₹508.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
ASK Automotive Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 71.04%, 6 Month at 25.60%, 3 Month at 18.40% and 1 Month at 9.27%.
