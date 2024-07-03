Summary

ASK Automotive Ltd was incorporated on January 18, 1988 as a Private Limited Company with the name ASK Automotive Private Limitedgranted by the RoC. Upon the conversion of Company into a Public Limited , the name of Company was changed to ASK Automotive Limited through a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 6, 2023 issued by the RoC.Led by the Promoters, Kuldip Singh Rathee and Vijay Rathee, the Company has been supplying safety systems and critical engineering solutions with in-house designing, developing and manufacturing capabilities. Their offerings are powertrain agnostic, catering to electric vehicle (EV) as well as internal combustion engine (ICE) original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Company operate nearly 15 manufacturing facilities across five states in India and are are developing one new manufacturing facility in Rajasthan as well. In addition, the Joint Venture operates one manufacturing facility in Haryana.The Company commenced their operations in 1989 by manufacturing brake shoe products for two-wheelers (2Ws) and have since diversified the operations to include offerings such as: (i) advanced braking (AB) systems; (ii) aluminium light-weighting precision (ALP) solutions; (iii) wheel assembly to 2W OEMs; and (iv) safety control cables (SCC) products, that it supply in (i) the automotive sector for 2Ws, three wheelers (3Ws), passenger vehicles (PVs) and commercial vehicles (CVs), and (ii) the non-automotive sector for all-terrain vehicles (A

