|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Nov-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
78.95%
85%
85%
85%
85%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
13.66%
9.12%
8.49%
8.74%
7.5%
Non-Institutions
7.38%
5.87%
6.5%
6.25%
7.49%
Total Non-Promoter
21.05%
15%
15%
15%
15%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
The floor price for the sale is ₹433 per share, with the base issue consisting of 5.50% equity, corresponding to 1.08 Crore shares.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Uno Minda, Reliance Power, etc.Read More
