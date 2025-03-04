iifl-logo-icon 1
ASK Automotive inks pact with Japan’s KYSK for alloy wheels

4 Mar 2025 , 08:58 AM

ASK Automotive stated it has entered into a technical assistance and licensing pact with Kyushu Yanagawa Seiki Company Limited (KYSK), Japan, for manufacturing high-pressure die-cast alloy wheels for two-wheelers.

As per the terms of agreement, KYSK will provide technical assistance and knowhow. This ensures the production of high-quality alloy wheels that adhere to international standards. In return, ASK Automotive has agreed to pay a one-time initial royalty and continuing royalty as per mutual terms. 

KYSK will provide its Technical-assistance and knowhow to ASK for manufacturing of high-pressure die casted alloy wheels for two-wheeler for supply of such Products to identified Japanese customers, stated the company.

As per the company, the agreement is valid in perpetuity unless repudiated and is applicable to the domestic Indian market. ASK Automotive expects this collaboration to improve its manufacturing and quality standards.

The company reported a total consolidated income of ₹919 Crore in Q3FY25, registering a growth of 21% year-on-year. The company’s EBITDA jumped 41% to ₹115 Crore, registering a margin of 12.49%. On the other hand, net profit registered growth of 32% to ₹66 Crore as compared to the same period in the last year.
