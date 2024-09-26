ASK Automotive Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
39.43
39.43
40.18
40.69
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
826.21
651.39
625.56
609.26
Net Worth
865.64
690.82
665.74
649.95
Minority Interest
Debt
75.22
170.93
119.31
54.02
Deferred Tax Liability Net
36.3
36.72
37.89
30.61
Total Liabilities
977.16
898.47
822.94
734.58
Fixed Assets
637.18
646.22
665.52
613.22
Intangible Assets
Investments
43.87
43.87
31.87
31.12
Deferred Tax Asset Net
9.92
8.76
8.17
0
Networking Capital
273.6
198.36
116.17
71.56
Inventories
164.48
153.13
124.37
112.68
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
195.95
210.62
201.16
132.7
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
262.08
99.25
58.82
41.7
Sundry Creditors
-240.46
-176.91
-185.66
-149.37
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-108.45
-87.73
-82.52
-66.15
Cash
12.59
1.26
1.21
18.67
Total Assets
977.16
898.47
822.94
734.57
