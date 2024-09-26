iifl-logo-icon 1
ASK Automotive Ltd Balance Sheet

465.9
(-2.27%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

39.43

39.43

40.18

40.69

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

826.21

651.39

625.56

609.26

Net Worth

865.64

690.82

665.74

649.95

Minority Interest

Debt

75.22

170.93

119.31

54.02

Deferred Tax Liability Net

36.3

36.72

37.89

30.61

Total Liabilities

977.16

898.47

822.94

734.58

Fixed Assets

637.18

646.22

665.52

613.22

Intangible Assets

Investments

43.87

43.87

31.87

31.12

Deferred Tax Asset Net

9.92

8.76

8.17

0

Networking Capital

273.6

198.36

116.17

71.56

Inventories

164.48

153.13

124.37

112.68

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

195.95

210.62

201.16

132.7

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

262.08

99.25

58.82

41.7

Sundry Creditors

-240.46

-176.91

-185.66

-149.37

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-108.45

-87.73

-82.52

-66.15

Cash

12.59

1.26

1.21

18.67

Total Assets

977.16

898.47

822.94

734.57

26 Sep 2024|11:42 AM

The floor price for the sale is ₹433 per share, with the base issue consisting of 5.50% equity, corresponding to 1.08 Crore shares.

26 Sep 2024|08:26 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Uno Minda, Reliance Power, etc.

