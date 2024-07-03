ASK Automotive Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
973.86
862.2
782.51
761.66
793.86
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
973.86
862.2
782.51
761.66
793.86
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.05
4
4.41
11.94
7.3
Total Income
976.91
866.2
786.92
773.6
801.16
Total Expenditure
857.1
761.57
700.19
681.55
719.38
PBIDT
119.81
104.63
86.73
92.06
81.78
Interest
8.76
8.44
7.85
8.41
7.95
PBDT
111.05
96.19
78.88
83.65
73.83
Depreciation
21.56
20.22
18.96
18.11
16.95
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
20.64
19.59
14.97
16.13
16.62
Deferred Tax
1.57
-0.45
-2.82
-0.53
-0.98
Reported Profit After Tax
67.28
56.83
47.77
49.94
41.24
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
67.28
56.83
47.77
49.94
41.24
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
67.28
56.83
47.77
49.94
41.24
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.41
2.88
2.42
2.53
2.09
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
39.43
39.43
39.43
39.43
39.43
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
12.3
12.13
11.08
12.08
10.3
PBDTM(%)
11.4
11.15
10.08
10.98
9.3
PATM(%)
6.9
6.59
6.1
6.55
5.19
