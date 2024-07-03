ASK Automotive Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
Gross Sales
2,212.04
1,986.51
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
2,212.04
1,986.51
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
22.5
8.64
Total Income
2,234.53
1,995.15
Total Expenditure
1,993.74
1,804.2
PBIDT
240.79
190.95
Interest
20.71
7.5
PBDT
220.08
183.45
Depreciation
50.02
45.49
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
Tax
46.05
39.26
Deferred Tax
-2.01
-1.71
Reported Profit After Tax
126.01
100.41
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
126.01
100.41
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
126.01
100.41
EPS (Unit Curr.)
6.39
5.03
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
Equity
39.43
39.43
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
10.88
9.61
PBDTM(%)
9.94
9.23
PATM(%)
5.69
5.05
