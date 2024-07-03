iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

ASK Automotive Ltd Nine Monthly Results

479.7
(0.39%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022

Gross Sales

2,212.04

1,986.51

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

2,212.04

1,986.51

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

22.5

8.64

Total Income

2,234.53

1,995.15

Total Expenditure

1,993.74

1,804.2

PBIDT

240.79

190.95

Interest

20.71

7.5

PBDT

220.08

183.45

Depreciation

50.02

45.49

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

Tax

46.05

39.26

Deferred Tax

-2.01

-1.71

Reported Profit After Tax

126.01

100.41

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

126.01

100.41

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

126.01

100.41

EPS (Unit Curr.)

6.39

5.03

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

Equity

39.43

39.43

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

10.88

9.61

PBDTM(%)

9.94

9.23

PATM(%)

5.69

5.05

ASK Automotive: Related NEWS

ASK Automotive promoter to pare 6% stake via OFS

ASK Automotive promoter to pare 6% stake via OFS

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Sep 2024|11:42 AM

The floor price for the sale is ₹433 per share, with the base issue consisting of 5.50% equity, corresponding to 1.08 Crore shares.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 26th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 26th September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Sep 2024|08:26 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Uno Minda, Reliance Power, etc.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR ASK Automotive Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.