ASK Automotive Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
2,994.55
2,555.17
2,013.08
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,994.55
2,555.17
2,013.08
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
26.9
11.11
11.18
Total Income
3,021.45
2,566.28
2,024.26
Total Expenditure
2,693.93
2,324.63
1,847.28
PBIDT
327.52
241.65
176.98
Interest
28.56
11.19
8.08
PBDT
298.96
230.46
168.9
Depreciation
68.99
60.7
55.91
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
Tax
61.03
48.58
31.54
Deferred Tax
-4.83
-1.77
-1.21
Reported Profit After Tax
173.77
122.95
82.66
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
173.77
122.95
82.66
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
173.77
122.95
82.66
EPS (Unit Curr.)
8.81
6.18
4.09
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
50
0
0
Equity
39.43
39.43
40.18
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
10.93
9.45
8.79
PBDTM(%)
9.98
9.01
8.39
PATM(%)
5.8
4.81
4.1
