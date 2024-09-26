Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 18 Oct 2024

ASK Automotive Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors (the Board) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday October 29 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 both Consolidated and Standalone. You are requested to take note of the same and inform members accordingly. Financial Results - September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)

ASK Automotive Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors (the Board) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday July 29 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 both Consolidated and Standalone. You are requested to take note of the same and inform members accordingly. Outcome of Board Meeting - Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.07.2024)

ASK Automotive Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors (the Board) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday May 18 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 both Consolidated and Standalone. Please find attached herewith Outcome of Board Meeting dated May 18, 2024 Appointment of Cost Auditors (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 18/05/2024)

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their Meeting held on 24.04.2024 (which commenced at 11:00 AM and concluded at 11:50 AM), granted their approval for entering into a joint venture with Aisin Asia (Thailand) Company Limited, Thailand (AA-T) and AISIN Automotive Haryana Private Limited, India, (AHL) (AA-T and AHL collectively AISIN Group Companies), for marketing and selling of the Independent After Market (IAM) parts for passenger cars, through a joint venture company (JV Co.), which will be incorporated after execution of Joint Venture Agreement (JVA).

