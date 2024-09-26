iifl-logo-icon 1
ASK Automotive Ltd AGM

437.35
(2.01%)
Jan 15, 2025|09:59:54 AM

ASK Automotive CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM21 Aug 202418 May 2024
Approved to convene 36th Annual General Meeting of the Company on Wednesday, August 21, 2024 through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) without a common venue. Notice of 36th AGM scheduled to be held on August 21, 2024 at 10:00 AM through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.07.2024) Voting Results and Scrutinizer Report - 36th AGM Proceedings of 36th Annual General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/08/2024)

26 Sep 2024|11:42 AM

The floor price for the sale is ₹433 per share, with the base issue consisting of 5.50% equity, corresponding to 1.08 Crore shares.

26 Sep 2024|08:26 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Uno Minda, Reliance Power, etc.

