Indian Energy Exchange logs 16% growth in Jan electricity volume

5 Feb 2025 , 09:15 AM

Indian Energy Exchange announced that the company has witnessed a 16% increase in its monthly electricity trading volumes on a year-on-year basis. The company’s electricity traded volumes in January reached 10,910 million units (MU). The growth was backed by strong demand and increased supply-side liquidity.

The exchange also logged its highest-ever monthly trade of Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs), up by 150% y-o-y to 38.03 Lakh units.

In January 2025, the volumes of Day-Ahead Market (DAM) traded 6,015 MU, a jump of 9% y-o-y against 5,540 MU in January 2024.

In the Real-Time Market (RTM) traded volume stands at 3,036 MU in the current month, up against 2,380 MU in the previous period.

The Green Day-Ahead Market (G-DAM) traded 702 MU, up by 235% y-o-y. It has an average price of 4.66 per unit.

The Market Clearing Price in the Day-Ahead market was reported at 4.43 per unit, registering a decline of 24% y-o-y. The price decline provided cost-effective opportunities for Discoms, commercial, and industrial consumers. This has given a company a chance to replace high-cost power purchase with better suitable and competitive exchange rates.

