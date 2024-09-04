18Th Annual General Meeting To Be Held On Tuesday, August 06, 2024 At 12:00 Noon (IST) Proceedings of the 18th Annual General Meeting of Indian Energy Exchange Limited held today i.e. August 06, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024) Members of Indian Energy Exchange Limited in their meeting held on August 06, 2024 (18th Annual General Meeting) have approved the Appointment of Mr. Rohit Bajaj as Joint Managing Director of the Company with effect from August 10, 2024. Post Mr. Bajajs Elevation the person reporting to him shall be categorized as Senior Management Personal of the Company effective August 10, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)