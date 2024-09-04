iifl-logo-icon 1
Indian Energy Exchange Ltd AGM

166.83
(3.70%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Indian Energy Ex CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM6 Aug 202412 Jul 2024
18Th Annual General Meeting To Be Held On Tuesday, August 06, 2024 At 12:00 Noon (IST) Proceedings of the 18th Annual General Meeting of Indian Energy Exchange Limited held today i.e. August 06, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024) Members of Indian Energy Exchange Limited in their meeting held on August 06, 2024 (18th Annual General Meeting) have approved the Appointment of Mr. Rohit Bajaj as Joint Managing Director of the Company with effect from August 10, 2024. Post Mr. Bajajs Elevation the person reporting to him shall be categorized as Senior Management Personal of the Company effective August 10, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)

Indian Energy Ex: Related News

Top 10 stocks for today – 4th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 4th September 2024

4 Sep 2024|09:16 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GIC Re, GSK Pharma, Godfrey Philips, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd September 2024

3 Sep 2024|09:19 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Medi Assist, Matrimony.com, Welspun Corp, etc.

Read More
IEX reports 56% y-o-y growth in volume to 13,250 MU in July

IEX reports 56% y-o-y growth in volume to 13,250 MU in July

5 Aug 2024|02:33 PM

The Day-Ahead Market (DAM) volume grew to 5,056 MU in July 2024, against 3,976 MU in July 2023, representing a 27% increase y-o-y.

Read More
Read More

