To the Members of Indian Energy Exchange Limited Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of Indian Energy Exchange Limited (the "Company")and I EX ESOP Trust ("ESOP Trust") which comprise the standalone balance sheet as at 31 March 2024, and the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), standalone statement of changes in equity and standalone statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, and based on the consideration of report of other auditor on separate financial statements of the ESOP Trust which was audited by the other auditor the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us along with the consideration of report of the other auditor referred to in paragraph (a) of the "Other Matter" section below, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matter(s)

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

The key audit matter How the matter was addressed in our audit The Company being an electricity exchange is regulated by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC). The CERC has issued regulations, which govern the working of the exchange and exchange activities are regularly monitored by the CERC. The revenue earned by the Company in the form of transaction fee in respect of electricity traded on the exchange and related services is governed as per the terms and conditions/ rules framed by CERC. The Company also earns revenue by means of membership and subscription fee charged to its members. We performed the following audit procedures in respect of revenue recognition: Revenue is a key performance indicator of the Company and there is a presumed risk of overstatement of revenue due to fraud resulting from pressure to achieve targets and earning expectations. Considering the above, we have identified revenue recognition as a key audit matter. i. Assessed the appropriateness of the accounting policy for revenue recognition in accordance with Ind AS 115 "Revenue from contract with customer. ii. Evaluated the design and implementation of key internal financial controls with respect to revenue recognition and tested the operating effectiveness of such controls. iii. Inspected reconciliation of the total revenue as per the books of accounts with the monthly Goods and Services Tax (GST) returns filed by the Company and tested the material reconciliation items, if any. iv. Tested on a sample basis, journal entries recorded for revenue recognised during the year, selected based on specified risk-based criteria, to identify unusual items. v. Tested on a sample basis the following:- a. Revenue recognized during the year by verification of underlying documents such as invoices, approval notes etc. b. Compared the fee charged for electricity traded (buy/sell) on the exchange with the per unit rates that have been agreed with the respective members and rate as approved by CERC. c. Compared the volume of electricity traded (buy/ sell) to the volume reported by National Load Dispatch Centre (NLDC), Regional Load Dispatch Centre (RLDC) as applicable and CERC. d. Receipts/ payments due from/ to arising out of trades performed by members during the year. e. Supporting documents for revenue transactions related to electricity traded closer to year end to determine whether revenue was recognised in the correct period.

Other Information

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the financial statements and auditors report thereon. The Annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary actions as required under applicable laws and regulations.

Managements and Board of Directors/ Board of Trustees Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit/ loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. The respective Management and Board of Directors of the Company/ Board of Trustees of the ESOP Trust are responsible for maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company/ the ESOP Trust and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the respective Management and Board of Directors/ Board of Trustees are responsible for assessing the ability of the Company/ the ESOP Trust to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the respective Board of Directors/ Board of Trustees either intends to liquidate the Company/ the ESOP Trust or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The respective Board of Directors/ Board of Trustees are responsible for overseeing the financial reporting process of the Company/ the ESOP Trust.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting in preparation of standalone financial statements and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial statements of the ESOP Trust of the Company to express an opinion on the standalone financial statements. For the ESOP

Trust included in the standalone financial statements, which has been audited by other auditor, such other auditor remain responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audit carried out by them. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion. Our responsibilities in this regard are further described in paragraph (a) of the section titled "Other Matter" in this audit report.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the

Other Matter

a. We did not audit the financial statements the ESOP Trust included in the standalone financial statements of the Company whose financial statements reflect total assets (before consolidation adjustments) of Rs 1,465.24 lakhs as at 31 March 2024, total revenue (before consolidation adjustments) of Rs 153.18 lakhs and net cash outflows (before consolidation adjustments) amounting to (7.85) lakhs for the year ended on that date, as considered in the standalone financial statements. The financial statements of the ESOP Trust has been audited by the other auditor whose report has been furnished to us, and our opinion in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of the ESOP Trust, is based solely on the report of such other auditor.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2 A. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit and on the consideration of report of the other auditor on separate financial statements of the ESOP Trust which was audited by other auditor, as noted in the "Other Matter" paragraph, we report, to the extent applicable, that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. I n our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. T he standalone balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the standalone statement of changes in equity and the standalone statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. I n our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e. O n the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 01 April 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f. W ith respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

B. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors

Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit

and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our

information and according to the explanations given to us

a. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31 March 2024 on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 38 to the standalone financial statements.

b. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

c. T here were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d (i) The management of the Company represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 44(f) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) T he management of the Company represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 44(g) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Parties ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(iii) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub- clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (i) and (ii) above, contain any material misstatement.

e. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year,

in respect of the same declared for the previous year, is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

The interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year and until the date of this audit report is in compliance accordance with Section 123 of the Act.

As stated in Note 16(b) to the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

f. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account which, along with access management

tools has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

C. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director by the Company is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report on the Standalone Financial Statements of Indian Energy Exchange Limited for the year ended 31 March 2024

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records

showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records

showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(i) (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are verified every year. In accordance with this programme, the property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The Company does not have any immovable property (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the leases agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee). Accordingly, clause 3(i)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The Company is a service company, primarily rendering digital trading platform for buyers and sellers to trade in power and renewable energy certificates. Accordingly, it does not hold any physical inventories. Accordingly, clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

(iii) Tccording to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year. The Company has made investments in companies and other parties, in respect of which the requisite information is as below. The Company has not made any investments in firms and limited liability partnerships.

(a) Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us the Company has not provided loans or provided advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity. Accordingly, clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion the investments made by the company, during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company. the Company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans. Accordingly, clauses 3(iii)

(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company. the Company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans. Accordingly, clauses 3(iii)

(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company. the Company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans. Accordingly, clauses 3(iii)

(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) Tccording to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company. the Company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans. Accordingly, clauses 3(iii)

(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(iv) Tccording to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Income-Tax, Cess and other statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, statutory dues relating to Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs, Service Tax or Cess or other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute are as follows:

t he Company, the Company has not given any loans, or provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"). In respect of the investments made by the Company, in our opinion the provisions of Section 186 of the Act have been complied with.

(v) T he Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report on the Standalone Financial Statements of Indian Energy Exchange Limited for the year ended 31 March 2024

(vi) A ccording to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act for the services provided by it. Accordingly, clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) (a) The Company does not have liability in respect of Service tax, Duty of excise, Sales tax and Value added tax during the year since effective 1 July 2017, these statutory dues has been subsumed into GST

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Income-Tax, Cess and other statutory dues have been regularly deposited by the Company with the appropriate authorities.

As explained to us, the Company did not have any dues on account of Employees State Insurance and Duty of Customs.

A ccording to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Income-Tax, Cess and other statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, statutory dues relating to Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs, Service Tax or Cess or other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Disputed Amount (Rs lakhs) Amount deposited ( lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 341.76* 17.09 FY 2012-13 to FY 2017- 18 Customs Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal

including penalty of Rs 170.88 lakhs

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the

Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowing or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has not obtained any term loans during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or associate as defined under the Act.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or associate company (as defined under the Act).

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly,

clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, no

fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) I n our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) I n our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section

45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) The Company is not part of any group (as per the provisions of the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 as amended). Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

A lso refer to the Other Information paragraph of our main audit report which explains that the other information comprising the information included in annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

(xx) I n our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Act pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report on the standalone financial statements of Indian Energy Exchange Limited for the year ended 31 March 2024

Report on the internal financial controls with reference to the aforesaid standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

(Referred to in paragraph 2(A)(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Indian Energy Exchange Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of such internal controls stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibilities for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference

to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.