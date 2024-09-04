|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|24 Oct 2024
|18 Oct 2024
|Indian Energy Exchange Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board meeting held on October 24, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Jul 2024
|17 Jul 2024
|Indian Energy Exchange Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. Considered and approved the unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024. Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Jul 2024
|5 Jul 2024
|Appointment of Mr. Rohit Bajaj (DIN 06793234) as Joint Managing Director from succession planning perspective and Cessation and Re-appointment of Mr. Satyanarayan Goel (DIN 02294069) as the Chairman and Managing Director and Appointment of Mr. Rajeev Gupta (DIN 00241501) as Non-Executive Independent Director.
|Board Meeting
|15 May 2024
|9 May 2024
|Indian Energy Exchange Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024 and Consider and recommended a final dividend if any for the financial year ended March 31 2024. Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today, May 15, 2024, have duly approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024, along with Auditors Report with unmodified opinion. Recommended final dividend of Rs. 1.50/- per equity share having face value of Re. 1/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. As per Regulation 42, the Board has fixed Friday, May 31, 2024, as the Record Date. Considered and recommended the appointment of Statutory Auditors for the Company, the appointment of M/s Walker Chandiok & Co LLP, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 001076N/N 500013) as the new Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of 5 (Five) consecutive years from the conclusion of the 18th AGM till the conclusion of the 23rd AGM. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 06:30 PM and concluded at 08:47 PM on the same day. Outcome of Board Meeting held on May15, 2024 . The Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. May 15, 2024, has considered and recommended the appointment of new statutory auditors for the Company subject to shareholders approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The Board approved Final Dividend of Rs.1.50 per equity share subject to the approval of shareholders at their ensuing Annual General Meeting. The Board of Directors in their meeting held today May15, 2024 has recommended Final Dividend of Rs.1.50 per equity share subject to shareholders approval at the ensuing annual general meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Jan 2024
|17 Jan 2024
|Indian Energy Exchange Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended December 31 2023 and proposal for declaration of Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-2024. Approved Interim Dividend of Re.1/- per equity share of face value of Re.1/- each for the FY 23-24 Outcome of the Board meeting held today approved the Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 and Approved the payment of an Interim Dividend for FY 2023-24. Approved the Financial results and approved the interim dividend Re.1/- per equity share for the FY23-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.01.2024)
