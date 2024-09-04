Indian Energy Exchange Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024 and Consider and recommended a final dividend if any for the financial year ended March 31 2024. Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today, May 15, 2024, have duly approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024, along with Auditors Report with unmodified opinion. Recommended final dividend of Rs. 1.50/- per equity share having face value of Re. 1/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. As per Regulation 42, the Board has fixed Friday, May 31, 2024, as the Record Date. Considered and recommended the appointment of Statutory Auditors for the Company, the appointment of M/s Walker Chandiok & Co LLP, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 001076N/N 500013) as the new Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of 5 (Five) consecutive years from the conclusion of the 18th AGM till the conclusion of the 23rd AGM. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 06:30 PM and concluded at 08:47 PM on the same day. Outcome of Board Meeting held on May15, 2024 . The Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. May 15, 2024, has considered and recommended the appointment of new statutory auditors for the Company subject to shareholders approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The Board approved Final Dividend of Rs.1.50 per equity share subject to the approval of shareholders at their ensuing Annual General Meeting. The Board of Directors in their meeting held today May15, 2024 has recommended Final Dividend of Rs.1.50 per equity share subject to shareholders approval at the ensuing annual general meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/05/2024)