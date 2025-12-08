NBCC Sells 175 Greater Noida Units for ₹485.41 Crore via E-Auction

NBCC (India) Ltd announced the completion of the e-auction held on December 6 for residential units at Aspire Leisure Valley, located in Sub-Package-8 of Package-1 in Greater Noida (West), Uttar Pradesh.

The company successfully sold 175 residential units situated in Iconic Tower No. 13 through the digital auction platform. The total sale value from these units stood at approximately ₹485.41 crore, reflecting strong buyer interest in the project.

NBCC will receive a marketing fee calculated at 1 percent of the total sale value as part of the project arrangement. Alongside the successful auction, NBCC secured five new construction and redevelopment orders during the week, taking the combined order value to nearly ₹665 crore.

The largest order, worth ₹642.82 crore, was awarded by the Ghaziabad Development Authority for the redevelopment of the Tulsi Niketan housing complex in Ghaziabad.

Another order, amounting to ₹4.05 crore, was received from the Institute of Cost Accountants of India. This contract covers renovation activities at the Hyderabad Centre of Excellence, repairs and upgrades at the EIRC Building in Kolkata, and structural, sanitary, plumbing and interior works at the Kottayam Chapter.

The National Forensic Science University awarded NBCC a contract valued at ₹6.95 crore for renovation work at the guest house located within its Delhi campus.

Two additional contracts were placed by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. The first, worth ₹4.42 crore, involves construction of a new building at the ICSI Kanpur Chapter premises. The second order, valued at ₹7.14 crore, pertains to the development of a new building at the ICSI Lucknow Chapter premises in Uttar Pradesh.

