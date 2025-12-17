NBCC India secures new work orders worth ₹345 Crore

NBCC India Ltd announced that it has received work orders in the ordinary course of business. These orders have an aggregate value of approximately ₹345.04 Crore, excluding GST. The company said that it has secured a project management consultancy assignment by the Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi. The aggregate value of this order is about ₹332.99 Crore.

At around 1.59 PM, NBCC India was trading 1.68% lower at ₹109.80, against the previous close of ₹111.68 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹113.25, and ₹109.74, respectively.

As per the details disclosed by the company, the scope of work includes planning, design and development for the construction of academic blocks, 2 BHK and 3 BHK housing, a student activity centre including a sports complex, and other similar works.These will be carried out at the IIT Mandi campus in Kamand, Himachal Pradesh.

In addition to this, the business also has secured a contract worth about ₹12.05 Crore from Kandla SEZ for day-to-day annual maintenance work.

The company expects to complete the maintenance from January 1, 2026 to December 31, 2026.

The company has received both these orders from domestic entities and are received as part of normal course of business.

