Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,294.68
1,395.97
1,161.74
742.08
700.95
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,294.68
1,395.97
1,161.74
742.08
700.95
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.82
8.69
9.85
9.6
15.87
Total Income
1,300.5
1,404.66
1,171.59
751.68
716.82
Total Expenditure
1,160.57
1,275.1
1,087.71
673.62
649.6
PBIDT
139.93
129.56
83.88
78.06
67.22
Interest
50.8
47.96
43.59
46.21
45.77
PBDT
89.13
81.6
40.29
31.85
21.45
Depreciation
24.73
24.53
16.99
19.34
19.59
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
22.74
20.11
6.91
2.24
0.68
Deferred Tax
-5.35
-5.39
2.11
2.64
0.13
Reported Profit After Tax
47.01
42.35
14.28
7.63
1.05
Minority Interest After NP
2.51
1.64
0.29
0.57
0.65
Net Profit after Minority Interest
44.5
40.71
13.99
7.06
0.4
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
44.5
40.71
13.99
7.06
0.4
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.24
3.07
1.06
0.53
0.03
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
20
15
15
10
0
Equity
14.26
13.26
13.26
13.26
13.26
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
10.8
9.28
7.22
10.51
9.58
PBDTM(%)
6.88
5.84
3.46
4.29
3.06
PATM(%)
3.63
3.03
1.22
1.02
0.14
Last month, Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited placed another ₹114 Crore order for 50 MVA, 132/33 KV power transformers.Read More
The aforementioned order is not a related party transaction; rather, it is within the regular course of business.Read More
