Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2024
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Gross Sales
1,342.9
781.98
957.63
819.02
458.3
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,342.9
781.98
957.63
819.02
458.3
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
24.76
4.03
7.52
9.06
3.39
Total Income
1,367.66
786.01
965.15
828.08
461.69
Total Expenditure
1,146.71
719.5
869.28
763.29
411.42
PBIDT
220.95
66.51
95.87
64.79
50.27
Interest
35.68
39.47
35.97
30.23
33.56
PBDT
185.27
27.04
59.9
34.56
16.71
Depreciation
19.68
18.7
17.59
13.51
14.57
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
43.33
5.61
12.37
4.5
0.86
Deferred Tax
0.04
-2.66
-2.81
2.64
0.25
Reported Profit After Tax
122.22
5.39
32.75
13.91
1.03
Minority Interest After NP
2.15
0.82
1.06
1.23
0.53
Net Profit after Minority Interest
120.07
4.57
31.69
12.68
0.5
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
120.07
4.57
31.69
12.68
0.5
EPS (Unit Curr.)
8.11
0.34
2.39
0.96
0.04
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
15.01
14.26
13.26
13.26
13.26
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
16.45
8.5
10.01
7.91
10.96
PBDTM(%)
13.79
3.45
6.25
4.21
3.64
PATM(%)
9.1
0.68
3.41
1.69
0.22
Last month, Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited placed another ₹114 Crore order for 50 MVA, 132/33 KV power transformers.Read More
The aforementioned order is not a related party transaction; rather, it is within the regular course of business.Read More
