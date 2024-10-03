Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
56.09
5.86
-2.07
-12.76
Op profit growth
3.12
33.33
-14.37
-27.04
EBIT growth
13.87
23.36
-3.72
-32.98
Net profit growth
98.13
1,682.22
-92.66
-76.89
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
6.09
9.22
7.32
8.37
EBIT margin
5.77
7.91
6.79
6.9
Net profit margin
1.2
0.95
0.05
0.75
RoCE
9.9
8.92
6.61
7.46
RoNW
0.99
0.52
0.02
0.41
RoA
0.51
0.26
0.01
0.2
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
1.08
0.58
0.08
0.47
Dividend per share
0.15
0.1
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.22
-0.92
-1.44
-0.8
Book value per share
26.89
25.86
25.33
24.94
Valuation ratios
P/E
30.5
28.18
68.12
56.38
P/CEPS
-145.49
-17.65
-3.76
-32.78
P/B
1.22
0.63
0.21
1.06
EV/EBIDTA
8.52
5.8
5.1
10.82
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-38.71
-38.95
-43.95
-40.97
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
147.69
205.16
239.46
223.08
Inventory days
75.88
106.42
124.89
118.94
Creditor days
-99.42
-133.04
-146.38
-151.57
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.53
-1.27
-1.04
-1.27
Net debt / equity
0.78
0.68
0.8
1.08
Net debt / op. profit
3.93
3.45
5.27
5.97
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-79.76
-72.96
-72.67
-74.22
Employee costs
-2.8
-3.83
-4.61
-4.61
Other costs
-11.33
-13.96
-15.38
-12.78
Last month, Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited placed another ₹114 Crore order for 50 MVA, 132/33 KV power transformers.Read More
The aforementioned order is not a related party transaction; rather, it is within the regular course of business.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.