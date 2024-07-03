Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
783.54
882.05
412.63
771.96
624.01
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
783.54
882.05
412.63
771.96
624.01
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
15.8
3.46
2.36
5.08
3.61
Total Income
799.34
885.51
414.99
777.04
627.62
Total Expenditure
672.15
771.99
388.58
707.82
567.28
PBIDT
127.19
113.52
26.41
69.22
60.34
Interest
22.14
24.55
26.25
24.33
23.63
PBDT
105.05
88.97
0.16
44.89
36.71
Depreciation
13.19
12.35
12.38
16.28
8.25
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
25.21
22.21
0.53
8.37
11.74
Deferred Tax
-0.09
-2.92
-2.43
-3.48
-1.91
Reported Profit After Tax
66.74
57.33
-10.32
23.72
18.63
Minority Interest After NP
1.4
1.83
0.68
0.9
0.74
Net Profit after Minority Interest
65.34
55.5
-11
22.82
17.89
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
65.34
55.5
-11
22.82
17.89
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.44
3.89
-0.83
1.72
1.35
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
15.01
14.26
13.26
13.26
13.26
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
16.23
12.87
6.4
8.96
9.66
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
8.51
6.49
-2.5
3.07
2.98
Last month, Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited placed another ₹114 Crore order for 50 MVA, 132/33 KV power transformers.Read More
The aforementioned order is not a related party transaction; rather, it is within the regular course of business.Read More
