|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|12 Sep 2023
|6 Oct 2023
|Approval of Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company to be held on Friday, 6t October, 2023 through VC/OA VM, to seek necessary approvals of the members/shareholders for the above mentioned two matter. We send herewith Intimation of EGM, Cut-off date and period of e-voting. Please take the same on your record (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/09/2023) With ref to EGM Intimation, time of EGM has been wrongly written as 11:00 a.m. instead of 10:00 a.m. Please take the same on your record. We send herewith Newspaper Advt for EGM and evoting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/09/2023) Outcome of EGM held today i.e 6th October, 2023 We send herewith Voting Result and Scrutinizer S Report for EGM held today i.e Friday, 06.10.2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.10.2023)
Last month, Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited placed another ₹114 Crore order for 50 MVA, 132/33 KV power transformers.Read More
The aforementioned order is not a related party transaction; rather, it is within the regular course of business.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.