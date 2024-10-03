Approval of Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company to be held on Friday, 6t October, 2023 through VC/OA VM, to seek necessary approvals of the members/shareholders for the above mentioned two matter. We send herewith Intimation of EGM, Cut-off date and period of e-voting. Please take the same on your record (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/09/2023) With ref to EGM Intimation, time of EGM has been wrongly written as 11:00 a.m. instead of 10:00 a.m. Please take the same on your record. We send herewith Newspaper Advt for EGM and evoting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/09/2023) Outcome of EGM held today i.e 6th October, 2023 We send herewith Voting Result and Scrutinizer S Report for EGM held today i.e Friday, 06.10.2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.10.2023)