Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd EGM

1,020.2
(-0.41%)
Jan 17, 2025

T R I L CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM12 Sep 20236 Oct 2023
Approval of Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company to be held on Friday, 6t October, 2023 through VC/OA VM, to seek necessary approvals of the members/shareholders for the above mentioned two matter. We send herewith Intimation of EGM, Cut-off date and period of e-voting. Please take the same on your record (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/09/2023) With ref to EGM Intimation, time of EGM has been wrongly written as 11:00 a.m. instead of 10:00 a.m. Please take the same on your record. We send herewith Newspaper Advt for EGM and evoting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/09/2023) Outcome of EGM held today i.e 6th October, 2023 We send herewith Voting Result and Scrutinizer S Report for EGM held today i.e Friday, 06.10.2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.10.2023)

T R I L: Related News

Transformers & Rectifiers bags order worth ₹565 Crore

Transformers & Rectifiers bags order worth ₹565 Crore

3 Oct 2024

Last month, Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited placed another ₹114 Crore order for 50 MVA, 132/33 KV power transformers.

Transformers And Rectifiers Receives Power Grid Contract

Transformers And Rectifiers Receives Power Grid Contract

3 Oct 2024

The aforementioned order is not a related party transaction; rather, it is within the regular course of business.

