Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd Summary

Transformers & Rectifiers India Limited was originally incorporated on 11th July 1994 as Triveni Electric Company Limited. Mr. Jitendra U. Mamtora, Mrs. Karuna J. Mamtora and Mr. Satyen J. Mamtora promoted the Company. In 1995, the Companys name was changed to Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Limited. Currently, the company is having 2 manufacturing facilities situated at Changodar and Odhav situated in Ahmedabad. The Company acquired Odhav unit in 2006 as part of the expansion plans. The Companys business mainly comprises of manufacturing and selling of various kinds of transformers such as power, and distribution transformers, furnace transformers, rectifier transformers, and specialised transformers. In 1998, the company received as ISO 9001-2000 by Bureau Veritas, in respect of design manufacturing and servicing of distribution transformers, power transformers (up to 200 MVA, 220 kV class) and furnace transformers (up to 63 MVA, 33 kV class). The capability to develop world class power, distribution, furnace and specialty transformers is credited to the creation of a world class infrastructure at three plants around the city of Ahmedabad, one of the leading industrialized cities of India. In 2006, the company increased the production capacity of the plant located at Changodar from 4000 MVA p.a to its present capacity of 6,000 MVA p.a. In order to effectively augment this units production capacities, the company has initiated several expansion and de-bottlenecking procedures to facilitate this expansion, including installation of new winding machines, separate oven for coil drying, segregation of despatch area along with 100 MT capacity EOT crane and employing additional manpower.In year 2006-07, the Company acquired the manufacturing facility of M/s Transformers and Rectifiers India, the proprietorship concern of Mr. Jitendra Mamtora, at Odhav. The said Facility started regular manufacturing from December,2006. The Company carried out a de-bottlenecking exercise at the existing Changodar facility, which increased the total installed capacity between the existing Changodar Unit and Odhav unit to 7200 MVA per annum. In order to set up of green-field manufacturing facility at Moraiya, near Ahmedabad for manufacturing of 220 kV Class & above transformers and to part finance incremental working capital requirements, during December, 2007, the Company made an Initial Public Offer (IPO) of 29,95,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each at a price of Rs.465/- per share aggregating to Rs. 13,927 lacs through 100% book building procedure. The shares were listed for trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE) and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) w.e.f. 28th December, 2007.The Company started regular commercial supplies of 400 KV Class Transformers which was developed in-house. In FY 2011, it supplied the first 400 KV Transformer to a State Electricity Board. Again, it entered into an arrangement with ZTR, a reputed Ukrainian company for manufacture and supply of 765 KV Class transformers to PGCIL.During the year 2014-15, the Company acquired the Shares of Savas Engineering Company Private Limited and hence it became the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.