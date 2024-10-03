|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|8 Apr 2024
|10 May 2024
|-
|0.2
|20
|Final
|Board of Directors at its Meeting held on today were considered, discuss and Approved the following matters: Recommendation of dividend at 20% i.e. Rs.0.20 (Rupees Twenty Paisa) per equity share to all the existing shareholders subject to approval of Shareholder at ensuing Annual General Meeting.
Last month, Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited placed another ₹114 Crore order for 50 MVA, 132/33 KV power transformers.Read More
The aforementioned order is not a related party transaction; rather, it is within the regular course of business.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
