iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd AGM

1,026.4
(-3.52%)
Jan 14, 2025|12:00:00 AM

T R I L CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM13 May 20248 Apr 2024
30th Annual General Meeting will be held on Monday, 13th May, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means (VC/OAVM). We send herewith 30th Annual General Meeting Notice and Annual Report for the financial year ended 2023-24 and other related matter (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 20/04/2024) We send herewith Newspaper Advertisement for 30th AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.04.2024) We send herewith Corrigendum to the Notice of 30th AGM and updated Annual Report for the financial year 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.05.2024) Newspaper Advertisment of Corrigendum of Notice of 30th AGM was publised as of 2nd May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.05.2024) We send herewith Voting Results of 30th AGM along with Scrutinizer Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/05/2024)

T R I L: Related News

Transformers & Rectifiers bags order worth ₹565 Crore

Transformers & Rectifiers bags order worth ₹565 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Oct 2024|02:49 PM

Last month, Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited placed another ₹114 Crore order for 50 MVA, 132/33 KV power transformers.

Read More
Transformers And Rectifiers Receives Power Grid Contract

Transformers And Rectifiers Receives Power Grid Contract

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Oct 2024|01:04 PM

The aforementioned order is not a related party transaction; rather, it is within the regular course of business.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.