30th Annual General Meeting will be held on Monday, 13th May, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means (VC/OAVM). We send herewith 30th Annual General Meeting Notice and Annual Report for the financial year ended 2023-24 and other related matter (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 20/04/2024) We send herewith Newspaper Advertisement for 30th AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.04.2024) We send herewith Corrigendum to the Notice of 30th AGM and updated Annual Report for the financial year 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.05.2024) Newspaper Advertisment of Corrigendum of Notice of 30th AGM was publised as of 2nd May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.05.2024) We send herewith Voting Results of 30th AGM along with Scrutinizer Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/05/2024)