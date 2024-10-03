Board Meeting 8 Jan 2025 31 Dec 2024

TRANSFORMERS AND RECTIFIERS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine month ended 31st December 2024. 2.To consider the proposal for Issue of Bonus Equity Shares to the Shareholders of the Company 3.To consider and approve increase in Authorised Share Capital of the Company inter alia to accommodate Issue of Bonus Equity Shares if any; 4.To obtain enabling approvals from the shareholders for issuance of equity shares and/or equity linked securities and/or securities convertible into equity shares through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) or preferential allotment subject to approval of the Members 5.To considered and approve the amendment of the Articles of Association of the Company. 6. Any other matter with the permission of the Chairman We would further like to inform you that as per Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading the Trading Window will open from 11th January 2025 for all connected persons Board of Directors at its Meeting held on today were considered, discuss, recommended and approved the following matters: 1. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine month ended 31st December, 2024. 2. Issue of Bonus Equity Shares in the proportion of 1:1 i.e. 1 (One) Bonus Equity Share of Re. 1/- (Rupee One) each for every 1 (One) existing Equity Share of Re. 1/- (Rupee One) each fully paid up, held by the shareholders of the Company as on the record date, subject to the approval of shareholders. Details for issue of bonus equity shares in terms of SEBI Circular SEBI/HO/CFD/PoD2/CIR/P/0155 dated November 11, 2024, is attached as Annexure - A. 3. Alteration of the Capital Clause (Clause V) of the Memorandum of Association of the Company (MoA). Brief of alteration in MoA in terms of SEBI Circular SEBI/HO/CFD/PoD2/CIR/P/0155 dated November 11, 2024, is attached as Annexure - B. 4. Issuance of Equity Shares through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) for an amount not exceeding Rs. 750 Crores (Rupees Seven Hundred Fifty Crores), subject to the approval of shareholders. Details for issue of bonus equity shares in terms of SEBI Circular SEBI Circular SEBI/HO/CFD/PoD2/CIR/P/0155 dated November 11, 2024, is attached as Annexure - C. 5. Alteration of Articles of Association with respect to removal of Common Seal Clause. Brief of alteration in AoA in terms of SEBI Circular SEBI /HO /CFD /PoD2 /CIR /P /0155 dated November 11, 2024 6. Approval of Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company to be held on Monday, 3rd February, 2025 through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio Visual Means, to seek necessary approvals of the members/shareholders for the above mentioned matters. The copy of EGM Notice will be submitted in due course. We send herewith UFR as of 31.12.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.01.2025)

Board Meeting 8 Oct 2024 30 Sep 2024

TRANSFORMERS AND RECTIFIERS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 08th October 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ending on 30th September 2024. We would further like to inform you that as per Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading the Trading Window will open from 11th October 2024 for all connected persons/ designated persons and their immediate relatives and other Insiders under the PIT Regulations. Please take the same on your record. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors today considered, discuss and approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. We send herewith following duly taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Company: 1. Statement of Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 2. Statutory Auditors Limited Review Report on Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 The Meeting of Board of Director commenced at 11:30 a.m. and concluded at 01:20 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.10.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Jul 2024 11 Jul 2024

TRANSFORMERS AND RECTIFIERS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. We would further like to inform you that as per Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading the Trading Window will open from 21st July 2024 for all connected persons/ designated persons and their immediate relatives and other Insiders under the PIT Regulations. Outcome of Meeting of Board of Director and Submission of Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 We send herewith UFR as of 30.06.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/07/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Apr 2024 1 Apr 2024

TRANSFORMERS AND RECTIFIERS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. 2. To consider the recommendation of final dividend if any. 3. To obtain enabling approvals from the shareholders for issuance of equity shares and/or equity linked securities and/or securities convertible into equity shares through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) or preferential allotment subject to approval of the Members 4. To consider and approve Board of Directors Report along with Corporate Governance Management Discussion and Analysis Report(s) for the financial year 2023-24 5. To approve Notice of 30th Annual General Meeting finalise date of AGM and fix book closure date for the AGM as well as Dividend if any. The Trading Window will open from 11th April 2024 for all connected persons/ designated persons and their immediate relatives and other Insiders under the PIT Regulations. Board of Directors at its Meeting held on today were considered, discuss and approved the following matters: 1. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024. 2. Recommendation of dividend at 20% i.e. Rs.0.20 (Rupees Twenty Paisa) per equity share to all the existing shareholders subject to approval of Shareholder at ensuing Annual General Meeting. 3. Obtained enabling approvals, from the shareholders for issuance of equity shares, and/or equity linked securities and/or securities convertible into equity shares through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) or preferential allotment for an amount not exceeding Rs. 500 crores. Further members approval shall be obtained in forthcoming General Meeting in the matter 4. 30th Annual General Meeting will be held on Monday, 13th May, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means (VC/OAVM). 5. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, the Register of Member and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 11th May, 2024 to 13th May, 2024 (Both days inclusive) for taking record of the Members of the Company for the purpose of 30th Annual General Meeting to be held on 13th May, 2024 and also for Dividend. Those members who are holding shares as on 10th May, 2024 will be eligible for the Dividend 6. Change in terms of Remuneration of Mr. Jitendra U. Mamtora, Chairman and Whole-time Director of the Company, subject to approval of Shareholder 7. Change in terms of Remuneration of Mr. Satyen J. Mamtora, Managing Director of the Company w.e.f. 1st April, 2024, subject to approval of Shareholder 8. Reappointment of Mr. Satyen J. Mamtora as Managing Director of the Company w.e.f. 1st April, 2025, subject to approval of Shareholder 9. Change in terms of Remuneration of Mrs. Karuna J. Mamtora, Executive Director of the Company, subject to approval of Shareholder 10. Considered and approved the formulation of Employee Stock Option Scheme, viz., TRIL Employees Stock Option Plan Scheme 2024 (ESOP 2024), in terms of the SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 subject to the approval of the members and such other regulatory/statutory approvals as may be necessary. The Company proposed an Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOP) for Senior & Mid-level officials. The primary objective of introducing ESOPs for is to attract, incentivise and retain talent, developing a shared sense of ownership and aligning the interests of the employees with those of the organisation. The company intend to create the wealth of its employees along with the growth of the company in coming years. The ESOPs will vest over a certain period, alongside linkage to performance conditions. Details as required under Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR read with SEBI circular Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 is attached herewith as AnnexureA. The Meeting of Board of Director commenced at 11:30 a.m. and concluded at 03:05 p.m. PFA Outcome of Board meeting dated 08.04.2024 We send herewith results of the company as of 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement PDF Dated on 08.04.2024) We send herewith Additional details requested on subject matter. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.04.2024)

