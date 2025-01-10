To the Members of Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Limited Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as "the Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (hereinafter referred to as "the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended, (hereinafter referred to as "Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (hereinafter referred to as "SAs") specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (hereinafter referred to as "ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matter

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No. • Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1 Revenue recognition Principal audit procedure The Company is in the business of supplying transformers and rectifiers. The Company has major types of customers such as state electricity companies and industrial customers. Our approach was a combination of test of internal controls and substantive procedures which included the following: Revenue from sale of transformers and rectifiers is considered as key audit matter as there is a risk of accuracy of recognition and measurement of sales in the Standalone Financial Statements considering following aspects: - Evaluated the design of internal control. - Determination of performance obligations for recognition of revenue. - For evaluation of operative effectiveness of internal control, tested revenue by verifying, on sample basis, agreements executed with the customers, relevant documentary evidence of satisfaction of performance obligation for timing of recognition of revenue, accuracy of revenue recognition including variable consideration included in pricing, cut off transactions at the year-end and tax amount of invoice. - Estimation of variable consideration in pricing. - Performed substantive testing by verifying invoices and relevant documentary evidence on sample basis. - Cut off transactions. - Obtained balance confirmation for selected samples and verified the reconciliation, if any, for the confirmation received. - Evaluated the appropriateness of accounting policies, related disclosure made and overall presentation in the Standalone Financial Statements in terms of Ind AS 115.

2 Recoverability assessment of trade receivables Principal audit procedure As at the balance sheet date, the value of trade receivable is 59,767.56 Lakhs representing 52.93% of total assets. Trade receivables of the Company comprises mainly receivables from state electricity companies and industrial customers. - Obtained understanding of the process implemented by the Company for impairment of trade receivables. - Tested the accuracy of ageing of trade receivables at year end on a sample basis. Recoverability of assessment of trade receivables is considered as a key audit matter because of the significance of trade debtors to the financial statements as a whole and assessing the allowance for impairment of debtors requires management to make subjective judgement over both the timing of recognition and estimation of amount required for such impairment. - Verified the working of impairment of trade receivables. - Obtained a list of outstanding receivables and identified any debtors with financial difficulty through discussion with management. - Evaluated the historical accuracy of impairment of trade receivables on a sample basis by examining the actual write-offs, the reversal of previous recorded allowance and new allowance recorded. - Tested subsequent settlement of trade receivables after the balance sheet date on a sample basis. - Evaluated the appropriateness of accounting policy as per Ind AS 109 and overall presentation in the standalone financial statements with reference to trade receivables.

3 Contingent Liabilities Principal audit procedure Contingent Liabilities are for ongoing litigations and claims before various authorities and third parties. These relate to indirect tax and claims not acknowledge as debt. Contingent liabilities are considered as key audit matters as the amount involved is significant and it also involves significant management judgement to determine possible outcome and future cash outflows of these disputes. - Obtained details of disputed claims as on March 31, 2024 from the management. - Discussed with the management about the significant judgment considered in determining possible outcome and future cash outflows of these disputes. - Verified relevant documents related to disputes. - Evaluated the appropriateness of accounting policies, related disclosure made and overall presentation in the Standalone Financial Statements in terms of Ind AS 37.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements, Consolidated Financial Statements and our auditors reports thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act. e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of internal financial control with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure – A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial control over with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company. g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act read with Schedule V of the Act. h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements. Refer Note 43 to the Standalone Financial Statements. ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. During the year, there were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), which the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. v. (a) The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(b) The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable. vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As provision to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure – B", a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the order.

For, Manubhai & Shah LLP Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration No. 106041W/W100136 K. B. Solanki Place : Ahmedabad Partner Date : April 08, 2024 Membership No. 110299 UDIN: 24110299BKCUSI1461

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 (f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act.

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements of Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the period ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the SA prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements

A Companys internal financial control with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note.

For, Manubhai & Shah LLP Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration No. 106041W/W100136 K. B. Solanki Partner Place : Ahmedabad Membership No. 110299 Date : April 08, 2024 UDIN: 24110299BKCUSI1461

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (‘the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act) of the Company

(i) (a) A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the Management according to a phased programme designed to cover all the items over a period of three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, certain property, plant and equipment have been physically verified by the Management during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification. (c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company provided to us, we report that, the title in respect of self-constructed buildings and title deeds of all other immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) The company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventories have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such physical verification by the management is appropriate. No material discrepancies noticed on such physical verification.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 crore, in aggregate, at points of time during the year, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. The quarterly statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the audited books of account of the company.

(iii) During the year, the Company has not provided any guarantee or security to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships and any other parties. During the year, the Company has made investment and granted unsecured loans to other parties. a) During the year, the Company has provided loans in respect of which: (i) Aggregate amount of loan given and guarantee provided to subsidiaries is Nil and balances of loan given of Nil and guarantee of 1,445 Lakhs provided are outstanding as on March 31, 2024.

(ii) During the year, aggregate amount of loan provided to other parties (Employees) is 63.32 Lakhs and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date is 154.48 Lakhs. b) In respect of investments made and terms and conditions of the grant of loan during the year, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company. c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest, wherever applicable, have been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest have generally been regular as per stipulation. d) In respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date. e) No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties. f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) is not applicable.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans and investments made.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company in respect of the rules made by the Central Government of India, where the maintenance of cost records has been prescribed under subsection (1) of Section 148 of the Act, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company is generally regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues, including goods and service tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with appropriate authorities. As explained to us, the Company did not have any dues on account of duty of customs.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, no undisputed amounts payable as applicable were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no dues of goods and service tax, duty of customs and cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute. The particulars of dues of excise, custom and service tax as at March 31, 2024 which have not been deposited on account of dispute, are as follows

Name of Statute Nature of Dues in Lakhs Period for which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise duty 527.43 Financial Year 2007 - 08 to 2017-18 Central Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, Ahmedabad Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise duty 196.59 Financial Year 2014-15 to 2016-17 Additional Commissioner of Central Excise, Ahmedabad Central Excise Act, 1944 Service Tax CENVAT on CHA and Other service 156.60 Financial Year 2011-12 to 2015-16 Assistant Commissioner Excise, Ahmedabad Custom Act, 1962 Custom Duty 231.30 December 27, 2013 to September 23, 2016 Central Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, Mumbai Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 53.14 Financial Year 2014-15 & 2015-16 Commissioner of (Appeals), Bhopal

(viii) The Company does not have any transactions related to previously unrecorded income in the books of the account that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under Income Tax Act, 1961.

(ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loan and payment of interest thereon to the lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has utilized the money obtained by way of term loans during the year for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary.

(f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year on pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries and therefore reporting on clause3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Therefore, paragraph 3 (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any allotment of fully or partly convertible debentures. During the year, the Company has made preferential allotment on a private placement basis of equity shares. The requirements of Section 42 and Section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013, have been complied with in respect of such allotment and the amount raised have been used for the purposes for which funds were raised.

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. However, the Company has received "stop deal" notice from one of its customers intimating that such customer has decided to stop deal with the Company for a period of three years on the ground that the Company has supplied certain transformers and one rectifier based on forged material dispatch clearance certificate and obtaining dispatch instructions fraudulently. As informed to us by the Company, this being a procedural lapse matter there is no financial implications on realizability of outstanding receivables from the said customer. It is informed to us that the

Company has received communication dated April 02, 2024 from the said customer that such "stop deal" would be withdrawn on Company complying certain requirements as communicated to it. As on the date of this report the Company is in the process of complying with the requirements of the said customer.

(b) No report under sub-section 12 of section 143 of the Act has been filed in Form ADT – 4 as prescribed under rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government of India, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the Management, there are no whistleblower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion the Company has adequate internal audit system commensurate with size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3 (xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The company has not incurred any cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company.

We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The Company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and there is no unspent CSR amount for the year requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act or special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year.