iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

CONCOR announces 1:4 bonus issue

20 Jun 2025 , 12:24 PM

Container Corporation of India Ltd announced that it has fixed July 4, 2025 as the record date for determination of shareholders eligible for a bonus issue. 

The company said that it is planning to issue bonus shares in the ratio of one new fully paid-up equity share for every four existing shares held. This bonus issue is subject to shareholder approval.

After issue of SEBI guidelines, the deemed allotment date for the bonus issue is July 7, 2025. The trading is expected to begin on July 8, 2025. 

CONCOR runs a worldwide network offering container transportation and logistics services. This includes rail, road, and port handling. The company is a crucial player in India’s supply chain infrastructure. The company is listed on both BSE and NSE.

CONCOR announced its results for the quarter ended March 2025. The business posted a 1.60% year-on-year decline in its net profit at ₹298.50 Crore. In the previous corresponding quarter, the business posted a net profit of ₹303.30 Crore. 

The Navratna business posted a revenue of ₹2,287.80 Crore in Q4FY25, down by 1.6% year-on-year. In the year-ago period, the business posted a revenue of ₹2,325 Crore. 

The company witnessed an EBITDA decline of 10% on a year-on-year basis at ₹526.60 Crore. In the same quarter of previous year, the business posted an EBITDA of ₹585.70 Crore. 

The business also registered a decline in its EBITDA margin to 23% against 25.20% in the same quarter of previous year.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • CONCOR
  • Concor news
  • CONCOR Updates
  • Container Corporation
  • Container Corporation News
  • Container Corporation Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.