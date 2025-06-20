CONCOR announces 1:4 bonus issue

Container Corporation of India Ltd announced that it has fixed July 4, 2025 as the record date for determination of shareholders eligible for a bonus issue.

The company said that it is planning to issue bonus shares in the ratio of one new fully paid-up equity share for every four existing shares held. This bonus issue is subject to shareholder approval.

After issue of SEBI guidelines, the deemed allotment date for the bonus issue is July 7, 2025. The trading is expected to begin on July 8, 2025.

CONCOR runs a worldwide network offering container transportation and logistics services. This includes rail, road, and port handling. The company is a crucial player in India’s supply chain infrastructure. The company is listed on both BSE and NSE.

CONCOR announced its results for the quarter ended March 2025. The business posted a 1.60% year-on-year decline in its net profit at ₹298.50 Crore. In the previous corresponding quarter, the business posted a net profit of ₹303.30 Crore.

The Navratna business posted a revenue of ₹2,287.80 Crore in Q4FY25, down by 1.6% year-on-year. In the year-ago period, the business posted a revenue of ₹2,325 Crore.

The company witnessed an EBITDA decline of 10% on a year-on-year basis at ₹526.60 Crore. In the same quarter of previous year, the business posted an EBITDA of ₹585.70 Crore.

The business also registered a decline in its EBITDA margin to 23% against 25.20% in the same quarter of previous year.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com