CONCOR Q3 Profit Up 11% YoY, Declares ₹4.25 Dividend

31 Jan 2025 , 01:03 AM

Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) reported a net profit of ₹366.7 crore for Q3 FY25, marking a 10.9% YoY increase from ₹330.7 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue remained flat, recording a slight 0.1% decline YoY to ₹2,208.3 crore, compared to ₹2,210.6 crore in Q3 FY24, indicating stable business performance despite market conditions.

EBITDA declined 10.1% YoY, dropping to ₹465 crore, from ₹517.5 crore last year, reflecting operational cost pressures and lower margins. EBITDA margin contracted to 21.1%, compared to 23.4% in Q3 FY24, highlighting rising expenses and efficiency challenges.

The company declared a third interim dividend of ₹4.25 per share (85%), based on a face value of ₹5 per share, rewarding shareholders despite margin pressure. The record date for the dividend is February 2, 2025, and payouts are scheduled on or after February 18, 2025.

  CONCOR
  Container Corporation of India
  dividend
