CONCOR Q3 Profit Up 11% YoY, Declares ₹4.25 Dividend

Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) reported a net profit of ₹366.7 crore for Q3 FY25, marking a 10.9% YoY increase from ₹330.7 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue remained flat, recording a slight 0.1% decline YoY to ₹2,208.3 crore, compared to ₹2,210.6 crore in Q3 FY24, indicating stable business performance despite market conditions.
EBITDA declined 10.1% YoY, dropping to ₹465 crore, from ₹517.5 crore last year, reflecting operational cost pressures and lower margins. EBITDA margin contracted to 21.1%, compared to 23.4% in Q3 FY24, highlighting rising expenses and efficiency challenges.
The company declared a third interim dividend of ₹4.25 per share (85%), based on a face value of ₹5 per share, rewarding shareholders despite margin pressure. The record date for the dividend is February 2, 2025, and payouts are scheduled on or after February 18, 2025.
