CONCOR awards order worth ₹689.76 Crore to Braithwaite & Co.

19 Feb 2025 , 01:33 PM

Container Corporation of India a (CONCOR) announced that it has awarded a ₹689.76 Crore order to Braithwaite & Co Limited. The contract includes manufacturing and supply of 30 BLSS rakes on a turnkey basis. The order is slated to be completed by August 11, 2026.
Braithwaite & Co is a public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Railways. It is handed over the responsibility of said project.
CONCOR stated that the transaction does not fall under related party transaction regulations of SEBI, as it is between two public sector enterprises.
In Q3FY25, the company reported a 10.90% year-on-year jump in its net profit at ₹366.70 Crore. In the previous corresponding period, the company reported a net profit of ₹330.70 Crore.
Despite recording growth in net profit, CONCOR witnessed flat revenue. It logged a decline of 0.1% ro ₹2,208.30 Crore in Q3FY25 as compared to ₹2,210.60 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter.
The company’s EBITDA declined 10.1% on a year-on-year basis, standing at ₹465 Crore compared to ₹517.50 Crore in the previous corresponding period. EBITDA margin slipped to 21.10% in Q3 against 23.40%.
