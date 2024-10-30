iifl-logo-icon 1
Container Corporation Of India Ltd Shareholding Pattern

750.25
(-1.05%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:55 PM

Container Corporation Of India Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

54.79%

54.79%

54.79%

54.79%

54.79%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

39.46%

40.97%

41.62%

42.44%

42.27%

Non-Institutions

5.73%

4.22%

3.57%

2.76%

2.92%

Total Non-Promoter

45.2%

45.2%

45.2%

45.2%

45.2%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.79%

Non-Promoter- 39.46%

Institutions: 39.46%

Non-Institutions: 5.73%

Custodian: 0.00%

Container Corpn.: Related NEWS

Top stocks for today - 30th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 30th October 2024

30 Oct 2024|08:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Deepak Fertilisers, Marico, Maruti Suzuki, etc.

CONCOR Q2 Profit Dips Slightly to ₹366.3 Crore, Revenue Grows 4.2%

CONCOR Q2 Profit Dips Slightly to ₹366.3 Crore, Revenue Grows 4.2%

29 Oct 2024|10:15 PM

Revenue for CONCOR rose to ₹2,287.7 Crore, benefiting from heightened logistics demand during the period.

Concor logs 6% growth in total volumes in Q1

Concor logs 6% growth in total volumes in Q1

9 Jul 2024|09:37 AM

The exim (export-import) market also exhibited consistent increase, with volumes up 3.30% to 8.69 lakh TEUs.

