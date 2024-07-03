Container Corporation Of India Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
2,287.75
2,103.13
2,325.13
2,210.57
2,194.87
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,287.75
2,103.13
2,325.13
2,210.57
2,194.87
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
128.87
93.85
92.74
91.55
104.91
Total Income
2,416.62
2,196.98
2,417.87
2,302.12
2,299.78
Total Expenditure
1,739.05
1,661.5
1,826.93
1,693.11
1,648.41
PBIDT
677.57
535.48
590.94
609.01
651.37
Interest
18.51
18.95
20.03
18.73
16.51
PBDT
659.06
516.53
570.91
590.28
634.86
Depreciation
166.31
169.42
164.51
158.9
153.1
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
104.54
103.01
92.63
97.14
117.23
Deferred Tax
16.96
-16.14
12.52
8.43
1.74
Reported Profit After Tax
371.25
260.24
301.25
325.81
362.79
Minority Interest After NP
0.86
1.25
0.9
-0.16
1.13
Net Profit after Minority Interest
365.4
258.17
316.93
330.74
367.36
Extra-ordinary Items
-25.1
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
390.5
258.17
316.93
330.74
367.36
EPS (Unit Curr.)
6.01
4.26
5.22
5.43
6.05
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
65
40
0
80
60
Equity
304.65
304.65
304.65
304.65
304.65
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
29.61
25.46
25.41
27.54
29.67
PBDTM(%)
28.8
24.56
24.55
26.7
28.92
PATM(%)
16.22
12.37
12.95
14.73
16.52
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Deepak Fertilisers, Marico, Maruti Suzuki, etc.Read More
Revenue for CONCOR rose to ₹2,287.7 Crore, benefiting from heightened logistics demand during the period.Read More
The exim (export-import) market also exhibited consistent increase, with volumes up 3.30% to 8.69 lakh TEUs.Read More
