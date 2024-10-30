Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
6,384.96
6,473.79
6,167.12
5,606.13
yoy growth (%)
-1.37
4.97
10
-5.32
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-425.14
-313.5
-277.9
-186.89
As % of sales
6.65
4.84
4.5
3.33
Other costs
-4,926.96
-4,485.36
-4,406.42
-4,172.39
As % of sales (Other Cost)
77.16
69.28
71.45
74.42
Operating profit
1,032.86
1,674.93
1,482.8
1,246.85
OPM
16.17
25.87
24.04
22.24
Depreciation
-521.92
-513
-392.65
-351.82
Interest expense
-33.96
-36.07
-0.09
-3.66
Other income
285.48
279.73
302.59
289.24
Profit before tax
762.46
1,405.59
1,392.65
1,180.61
Taxes
-175.77
-148.18
-343.61
-322.59
Tax rate
-23.05
-10.54
-24.67
-27.32
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
586.69
1,257.41
1,049.04
858.02
Exceptional items
-83.36
-881.63
0
0
Net profit
503.33
375.78
1,049.04
858.02
yoy growth (%)
33.94
-64.17
22.26
-9.75
NPM
7.88
5.8
17.01
15.3
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Deepak Fertilisers, Marico, Maruti Suzuki, etc.Read More
Revenue for CONCOR rose to ₹2,287.7 Crore, benefiting from heightened logistics demand during the period.Read More
The exim (export-import) market also exhibited consistent increase, with volumes up 3.30% to 8.69 lakh TEUs.Read More
