Container Corporation Of India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

760.5
(-0.41%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:19:59 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Container Corporation Of India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

6,384.96

6,473.79

6,167.12

5,606.13

yoy growth (%)

-1.37

4.97

10

-5.32

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-425.14

-313.5

-277.9

-186.89

As % of sales

6.65

4.84

4.5

3.33

Other costs

-4,926.96

-4,485.36

-4,406.42

-4,172.39

As % of sales (Other Cost)

77.16

69.28

71.45

74.42

Operating profit

1,032.86

1,674.93

1,482.8

1,246.85

OPM

16.17

25.87

24.04

22.24

Depreciation

-521.92

-513

-392.65

-351.82

Interest expense

-33.96

-36.07

-0.09

-3.66

Other income

285.48

279.73

302.59

289.24

Profit before tax

762.46

1,405.59

1,392.65

1,180.61

Taxes

-175.77

-148.18

-343.61

-322.59

Tax rate

-23.05

-10.54

-24.67

-27.32

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

586.69

1,257.41

1,049.04

858.02

Exceptional items

-83.36

-881.63

0

0

Net profit

503.33

375.78

1,049.04

858.02

yoy growth (%)

33.94

-64.17

22.26

-9.75

NPM

7.88

5.8

17.01

15.3

Container Corpn. : related Articles

Top stocks for today - 30th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 30th October 2024

30 Oct 2024|08:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Deepak Fertilisers, Marico, Maruti Suzuki, etc.

Read More
CONCOR Q2 Profit Dips Slightly to ₹366.3 Crore, Revenue Grows 4.2%

CONCOR Q2 Profit Dips Slightly to ₹366.3 Crore, Revenue Grows 4.2%

29 Oct 2024|10:15 PM

Revenue for CONCOR rose to ₹2,287.7 Crore, benefiting from heightened logistics demand during the period.

Read More
Concor logs 6% growth in total volumes in Q1

Concor logs 6% growth in total volumes in Q1

9 Jul 2024|09:37 AM

The exim (export-import) market also exhibited consistent increase, with volumes up 3.30% to 8.69 lakh TEUs.

Read More

