Container Corporation Of India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
304.65
304.65
304.65
304.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11,507.69
10,940.33
10,472.65
9,899.09
Net Worth
11,812.34
11,244.98
10,777.3
10,203.74
Minority Interest
Debt
887.98
700.22
640.82
618.11
Deferred Tax Liability Net
217.68
219.69
224.64
226.78
Total Liabilities
12,918
12,164.89
11,642.76
11,048.63
Fixed Assets
6,612.83
6,151.84
6,139.02
6,221.58
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,333.57
1,442.52
1,435.56
1,495.17
Deferred Tax Asset Net
289.99
299.63
315.2
281.06
Networking Capital
1,442.73
1,223.02
865.13
577.61
Inventories
50.06
37.3
31.49
24.06
Inventory Days
1.37
Sundry Debtors
329.45
213.1
176.14
155.48
Debtor Days
8.88
Other Current Assets
2,227.93
2,308.14
2,041.87
1,770.89
Sundry Creditors
-302.02
-392.02
-444.49
-287.66
Creditor Days
16.44
Other Current Liabilities
-862.69
-943.5
-939.88
-1,085.16
Cash
3,238.88
3,047.88
2,887.85
2,473.21
Total Assets
12,918
12,164.89
11,642.76
11,048.63
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Deepak Fertilisers, Marico, Maruti Suzuki, etc.Read More
Revenue for CONCOR rose to ₹2,287.7 Crore, benefiting from heightened logistics demand during the period.Read More
The exim (export-import) market also exhibited consistent increase, with volumes up 3.30% to 8.69 lakh TEUs.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.