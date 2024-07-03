iifl-logo-icon 1
Container Corporation Of India Ltd Half Yearly Results

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

4,390.88

4,535.7

4,117.71

4,188.79

3,980.33

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,390.88

4,535.7

4,117.71

4,188.79

3,980.33

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

222.72

184.29

186.05

200.29

113.11

Total Income

4,613.6

4,719.99

4,303.76

4,389.08

4,093.44

Total Expenditure

3,400.55

3,520.04

3,175.43

3,307.55

2,996.02

PBIDT

1,213.05

1,199.95

1,128.33

1,081.53

1,097.42

Interest

37.46

38.76

32.42

32.46

31.43

PBDT

1,175.59

1,161.19

1,095.91

1,049.07

1,065.99

Depreciation

335.73

323.41

295.2

297.17

275.84

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

207.55

189.77

208.57

181.62

202.42

Deferred Tax

0.82

20.95

-12.84

7.84

-2.16

Reported Profit After Tax

631.49

627.06

604.98

562.44

589.89

Minority Interest After NP

2.11

0.74

0.76

-0.48

0.08

Net Profit after Minority Interest

623.57

647.67

612.92

573.32

600.55

Extra-ordinary Items

-25.05

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

648.62

647.67

612.92

573.32

600.55

EPS (Unit Curr.)

10.27

10.63

10.07

9.41

9.86

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

105

0

60

0

60

Equity

304.65

304.65

304.65

304.65

304.65

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

27.62

26.45

27.4

25.81

27.57

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

14.38

13.82

14.69

13.42

14.82

Container Corpn.: Related NEWS

Top stocks for today - 30th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 30th October 2024

30 Oct 2024|08:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Deepak Fertilisers, Marico, Maruti Suzuki, etc.

CONCOR Q2 Profit Dips Slightly to ₹366.3 Crore, Revenue Grows 4.2%

CONCOR Q2 Profit Dips Slightly to ₹366.3 Crore, Revenue Grows 4.2%

29 Oct 2024|10:15 PM

Revenue for CONCOR rose to ₹2,287.7 Crore, benefiting from heightened logistics demand during the period.

Concor logs 6% growth in total volumes in Q1

Concor logs 6% growth in total volumes in Q1

9 Jul 2024|09:37 AM

The exim (export-import) market also exhibited consistent increase, with volumes up 3.30% to 8.69 lakh TEUs.

