Container Corporation Of India Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
4,390.88
4,535.7
4,117.71
4,188.79
3,980.33
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,390.88
4,535.7
4,117.71
4,188.79
3,980.33
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
222.72
184.29
186.05
200.29
113.11
Total Income
4,613.6
4,719.99
4,303.76
4,389.08
4,093.44
Total Expenditure
3,400.55
3,520.04
3,175.43
3,307.55
2,996.02
PBIDT
1,213.05
1,199.95
1,128.33
1,081.53
1,097.42
Interest
37.46
38.76
32.42
32.46
31.43
PBDT
1,175.59
1,161.19
1,095.91
1,049.07
1,065.99
Depreciation
335.73
323.41
295.2
297.17
275.84
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
207.55
189.77
208.57
181.62
202.42
Deferred Tax
0.82
20.95
-12.84
7.84
-2.16
Reported Profit After Tax
631.49
627.06
604.98
562.44
589.89
Minority Interest After NP
2.11
0.74
0.76
-0.48
0.08
Net Profit after Minority Interest
623.57
647.67
612.92
573.32
600.55
Extra-ordinary Items
-25.05
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
648.62
647.67
612.92
573.32
600.55
EPS (Unit Curr.)
10.27
10.63
10.07
9.41
9.86
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
105
0
60
0
60
Equity
304.65
304.65
304.65
304.65
304.65
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
27.62
26.45
27.4
25.81
27.57
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
14.38
13.82
14.69
13.42
14.82
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Deepak Fertilisers, Marico, Maruti Suzuki, etc.Read More
Revenue for CONCOR rose to ₹2,287.7 Crore, benefiting from heightened logistics demand during the period.Read More
The exim (export-import) market also exhibited consistent increase, with volumes up 3.30% to 8.69 lakh TEUs.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.