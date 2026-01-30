CONCOR Q3FY26 Profit Rises 8.9% to ₹333.9 Crore, EBITDA Margin Improves

Container Corporation of India Ltd on Thursday, January 29, reported an 8.9% year on year increase in net profit for the third quarter of FY26 at ₹333.9 crore, compared with ₹366.6 crore reported in the same period last year. Revenue for the quarter rose 4.5% year on year to ₹2,307 crore from ₹2,208 crore recorded in Q3 FY25.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation increased 10.3% year on year to ₹513 crore, compared with ₹465.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. EBITDA margin for the quarter expanded to 22.3%, up from 21% in the year ago period.

The board of directors declared a third interim dividend for FY26 at 68%, amounting to ₹3.40 per equity share of face value ₹5 each, taking the total dividend payout to ₹258.95 crore. The record date for determining shareholder eligibility has been fixed as February 9, 2026.

The interim dividend will be paid or dispatched to eligible shareholders on or after February 16, 2026, and the payment will be completed within 30 days of the declaration.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com