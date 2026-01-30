iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

CONCOR Q3FY26 Profit Rises 8.9% to ₹333.9 Crore, EBITDA Margin Improves

30 Jan 2026 , 12:06 PM

Container Corporation of India Ltd on Thursday, January 29, reported an 8.9% year on year increase in net profit for the third quarter of FY26 at ₹333.9 crore, compared with ₹366.6 crore reported in the same period last year. Revenue for the quarter rose 4.5% year on year to ₹2,307 crore from ₹2,208 crore recorded in Q3 FY25.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation increased 10.3% year on year to ₹513 crore, compared with ₹465.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. EBITDA margin for the quarter expanded to 22.3%, up from 21% in the year ago period.

The board of directors declared a third interim dividend for FY26 at 68%, amounting to ₹3.40 per equity share of face value ₹5 each, taking the total dividend payout to ₹258.95 crore. The record date for determining shareholder eligibility has been fixed as February 9, 2026.

The interim dividend will be paid or dispatched to eligible shareholders on or after February 16, 2026, and the payment will be completed within 30 days of the declaration.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Business news
  • Buzzing Stocks
  • Company news
  • Container Corporation of India
  • Container Corporation of India Ltd
  • Indian Market News
  • Indian market today
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

CG Power Subsidiary Wins ₹433.34 Crore KAVACH Order from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works

CG Power Subsidiary Wins ₹433.34 Crore KAVACH Order from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Jan 2026|05:29 PM
Ajanta Pharma Q3FY26 Profit Rises 17.6% to ₹274 Crore, Revenue Up 20%

Ajanta Pharma Q3FY26 Profit Rises 17.6% to ₹274 Crore, Revenue Up 20%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Jan 2026|04:41 PM
Cochin Shipyard bags ₹250 Crore order; shares gain ~2%

Cochin Shipyard bags ₹250 Crore order; shares gain ~2%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Jan 2026|02:14 PM
Deepak Fertilisers posts 43% y-o-y decline in Q3 net profit

Deepak Fertilisers posts 43% y-o-y decline in Q3 net profit

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Jan 2026|02:12 PM
Vedanta Q3 Results: Net Profit up 70% y-o-y

Vedanta Q3 Results: Net Profit up 70% y-o-y

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Jan 2026|01:46 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.