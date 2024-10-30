Container Corporation Of India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
762.46
1,405.59
1,392.65
1,180.61
Depreciation
-521.92
-513
-392.65
-351.82
Tax paid
-175.77
-148.18
-343.61
-322.59
Working capital
159.78
-378.05
278.29
1,225.13
Other operating items
Operating
224.55
366.36
934.68
1,731.33
Capital expenditure
784.75
2,304.72
665.59
920.28
Free cash flow
1,009.31
2,671.08
1,600.27
2,651.61
Equity raised
19,155.85
18,575.23
17,197.69
16,313.87
Investing
51.09
55.05
15.3
16.14
Financing
618.11
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
416.76
369.97
Net in cash
20,834.36
21,301.37
19,230.02
19,351.59
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Deepak Fertilisers, Marico, Maruti Suzuki, etc.Read More
Revenue for CONCOR rose to ₹2,287.7 Crore, benefiting from heightened logistics demand during the period.Read More
The exim (export-import) market also exhibited consistent increase, with volumes up 3.30% to 8.69 lakh TEUs.Read More
