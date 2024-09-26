iifl-logo-icon 1
Container Corporation Of India Ltd Option Chain

Container Corporation Of India Ltd Option Chain

750.25
(-1.05%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:55 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--760₹0.050%10,000-16.66%
--780₹0.05-66.66%2,000-33.33%
--800₹0.05-66.66%1,26,000-13.10%
6,0000%₹78.750%820₹0.05-80%2,28,000-25.73%
20,000-13.04%₹49.5-0.4%840₹0.05-66.66%2,65,000-20.42%
23,000-32.35%₹32.358.01%860₹0.1-50%3,15,000-39.18%
1,41,000-14.54%₹11.96.25%880₹0.1-93.93%1,99,000-39.32%
5,17,000-43.49%₹0.05-97.22%900₹7.6-35.86%1,45,000-59.15%
7,64,000-39.50%₹0.05-83.33%920₹28.5-4.68%1,50,000-35.89%
3,94,000-29.39%₹0.05-75%940₹49.5-2.17%3,65,000-27.86%
8,74,000-33.93%₹0.05-75%960₹67.5-5.72%1,40,000-39.13%
5,87,000-27.35%₹0.05-75%980₹87.25-2.73%1,05,000-46.70%
8,78,000-26.52%₹0.05-66.66%1,000₹109-0.95%1,51,000-30.73%
1,48,000-19.56%₹0.05-50%1,020₹1342.29%31,000-38%
2,62,000-10.27%₹0.05-75%1,040₹148.9-0.33%1,01,000-29.86%
1,54,000-16.75%₹0.05-66.66%1,060₹173.81.63%49,000-30.98%
96,000-3.03%₹0.05-75%1,080₹19224.51%11,0000%
1,72,000-37.68%₹0.050%1,100₹208.85-0.71%48,000-69.42%
32,000-8.57%₹0.05-83.33%1,120--
5,0000%₹0.150%1,140₹2520%1,0000%
28,0000%₹0.250%1,160--
9,000-18.18%₹0.1100%1,200₹308.40.12%2,000-60%

Container Corpn.: Related NEWS

Top stocks for today - 30th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 30th October 2024

30 Oct 2024|08:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Deepak Fertilisers, Marico, Maruti Suzuki, etc.

CONCOR Q2 Profit Dips Slightly to ₹366.3 Crore, Revenue Grows 4.2%

CONCOR Q2 Profit Dips Slightly to ₹366.3 Crore, Revenue Grows 4.2%

29 Oct 2024|10:15 PM

Revenue for CONCOR rose to ₹2,287.7 Crore, benefiting from heightened logistics demand during the period.

Concor logs 6% growth in total volumes in Q1

Concor logs 6% growth in total volumes in Q1

9 Jul 2024|09:37 AM

The exim (export-import) market also exhibited consistent increase, with volumes up 3.30% to 8.69 lakh TEUs.

