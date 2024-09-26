Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|-
|-
|760
|₹0.050%
|10,000-16.66%
|-
|-
|780
|₹0.05-66.66%
|2,000-33.33%
|-
|-
|800
|₹0.05-66.66%
|1,26,000-13.10%
|6,0000%
|₹78.750%
|820
|₹0.05-80%
|2,28,000-25.73%
|20,000-13.04%
|₹49.5-0.4%
|840
|₹0.05-66.66%
|2,65,000-20.42%
|23,000-32.35%
|₹32.358.01%
|860
|₹0.1-50%
|3,15,000-39.18%
|1,41,000-14.54%
|₹11.96.25%
|880
|₹0.1-93.93%
|1,99,000-39.32%
|5,17,000-43.49%
|₹0.05-97.22%
|900
|₹7.6-35.86%
|1,45,000-59.15%
|7,64,000-39.50%
|₹0.05-83.33%
|920
|₹28.5-4.68%
|1,50,000-35.89%
|3,94,000-29.39%
|₹0.05-75%
|940
|₹49.5-2.17%
|3,65,000-27.86%
|8,74,000-33.93%
|₹0.05-75%
|960
|₹67.5-5.72%
|1,40,000-39.13%
|5,87,000-27.35%
|₹0.05-75%
|980
|₹87.25-2.73%
|1,05,000-46.70%
|8,78,000-26.52%
|₹0.05-66.66%
|1,000
|₹109-0.95%
|1,51,000-30.73%
|1,48,000-19.56%
|₹0.05-50%
|1,020
|₹1342.29%
|31,000-38%
|2,62,000-10.27%
|₹0.05-75%
|1,040
|₹148.9-0.33%
|1,01,000-29.86%
|1,54,000-16.75%
|₹0.05-66.66%
|1,060
|₹173.81.63%
|49,000-30.98%
|96,000-3.03%
|₹0.05-75%
|1,080
|₹19224.51%
|11,0000%
|1,72,000-37.68%
|₹0.050%
|1,100
|₹208.85-0.71%
|48,000-69.42%
|32,000-8.57%
|₹0.05-83.33%
|1,120
|-
|-
|5,0000%
|₹0.150%
|1,140
|₹2520%
|1,0000%
|28,0000%
|₹0.250%
|1,160
|-
|-
|9,000-18.18%
|₹0.1100%
|1,200
|₹308.40.12%
|2,000-60%
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Deepak Fertilisers, Marico, Maruti Suzuki, etc.Read More
Revenue for CONCOR rose to ₹2,287.7 Crore, benefiting from heightened logistics demand during the period.Read More
The exim (export-import) market also exhibited consistent increase, with volumes up 3.30% to 8.69 lakh TEUs.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.